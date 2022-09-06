Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua chance to fight him for WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight for the WBC heavyweight title before the end of this year, after the "AJ" suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August.

The "Gypsy King", who recently ended his "retirement" to declare that he would remain WBC title holder, posted a clip on Twitter offering Mr Joshua a shot at his belt.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me," Mr Fury said.

Sign up to our newsletters.