Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren urges Anthony Joshua to ‘grab fight with both hands’
Fury has offered his fellow Briton the chance to fight him for the WBC heavyweight title this December
Frank Warren has urged Anthony Joshua to accept Tyson Fury’s offer to fight for the WBC heavyweight title this December.
Fury posted a video on Twitter on Monday (5 September), offering Joshua the chance to challenge him for the belt before the end of the year.
Joshua, who was last month outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk for the second fight in a row, took to Twitter to respond, writing: “Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if [you’re] really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas [done].”
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed doubt in Fury’s sincerity, but the “Gypsy King” reiterated in a tweet: “This is easy fight to make, normal champion to challenger privileges, & I’m 100% serious. Let’s rumble.”
Warren then told Talksport that he would be sending Joshua an official, written offer on Tuesday (6 September).
“The terms we are gonna put forward, I think are very, very fair,” Warren said. “Tyson is being extremely fair.
“It’s perfect timing, I think, for ‘AJ’ to accept it. He should grab this with both hands in my opinion.
“I’m not bad-mouthing the other side, all we’re interested in doing is making this fight.”
Unbeaten Briton Fury last fought in April, knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title.
Meanwhile, Joshua – also British – suffered a decision defeat by Usyk last month, failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian last September.
Fury, 34, was expected to face Usyk next to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but Usyk is unlikely to be fit in time for the Briton’s desired December date. As such, Fury has turned his attention to Joshua, 32.
