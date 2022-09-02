Tyson Fury vows to ‘obliterate’ Oleksandr Usyk in intense callout

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has dismissed Oleksandr Usyk’s chances of beating him in a potential undisputed title fight, vowing to ‘obliterate’ the Ukrainian.

Usyk earned a second straight decision victory over Anthony Joshua last month, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process. Meanwhile, Fury last week informed the WBC that he will keep boxing, despite having claimed in recent months to be retired, meaning he will remain the organisation’s heavyweight champion.

As such, a clash between the unbeaten Briton and Usyk, also undefeated, could take place in the near future to crown an undisputed champion. However, Fury does not believe that such a bout would be competitive.

“Usyk, middleweight,” Fury said in a Twitter video, calling out the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

“You say you want the WBC [belt] and it’s held by Gypsies. It is held by Gypsies; it’s held by the ‘Gypsy King’, and it’s held tightly – grasped tight. And all roads lead to a seven-foot behemoth that will absolutely destroy you, middleweight.

“Middleweight, you will get smashed to bits. You said you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder [Joshua], called me out on television, and now you’re being a little b***h, p***y boy – running, hiding, saying you’ve got injuries. You ain’t got no injuries, you had a sparring contest.

“Get out and fight in December. You let your mouth go, now let’s back it up. See if you can back it up, middleweight.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s December, or April or August next year; the outcome will be the same, I will obliterate you. I’m a seven-foot, 20-stone behemoth, and I will destroy you, middleweight. Find your balls, come see me. B***h.”

Fury, 34, last fought in April, knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Joshua with a decision win over the Briton last September, before retaining the titles in their rematch last month.