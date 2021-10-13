Tyson Fury “beats Anthony Joshua in every department”, according to the WBC champion’s promoter Frank Warren.

The 33-year-old knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a heavyweight classic in Las Vegas at the weekend to retain his title and status as the No1 fighter in the division.

Fury’s win comes just two weeks after Joshua convincingly lost a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk, the second time the Briton has lost his belts in just over two years.

Fury’s victory and Joshua’s defeat leave a clash between the compatriots further away than ever, just months after they looked set to meet for all the gold.

But Warren, who has promoted Fury since his return to the ring in 2018, believes his man has always had too much for Joshua.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Tyson always felt, and I think anybody who watched the fight against Wilder would agree, that he had AJ’s number.

“For me, he beats him in every department. He’s got a great chin, a bigger heart, he punches as hard as AJ – I don’t care what anyone says, look at those knockdowns against Wilder. And, by the way, would AJ beat Wilder? I don’t think he would have done, on that performance I saw.

“But does he [Fury] want the fight still? If it’s there and if it was to happen, that’s a choice he’ll make. I still think it would be a massive draw, everybody has got an opinion about what would happen in that fight, but for me there’s only one winner there.”

Joshua is set to rematch Usyk in the early part of 2022 as he attempts to become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

And Fury is expected to defend his belts against WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, if Whyte beats Otto Wallin on 30 October.