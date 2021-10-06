Tyson Fury offers to train Anthony Joshua for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury has offered his services to train Anthony Joshua for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The now former champion lost his WBA, WBO and IBF straps last month after the Ukrainian put on a masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to become heavyweight king for the first time.

Joshua is entitled to a rematch as part of his fight contract with Fury, who fights Deontay Wilder for a third time this weekend to defend his own world title, happy to assist.

“I feel I can give him the mental toughness, to give him the ability to beat Usyk. I could give him the right instructions to do the job,” he told IFL TV.

“It’s not that his own trainer can’t, but there is a way that you can beat Usyk and only I can teach him that.”

Fury, however, insists he will only help Joshua if he himself gets the job done on Saturday night.

“Only if I can beat Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. Because if I get beat too then we’d just be two losers together,” he added.

World heavyweight champion Fury is preparing for this weekend’s trilogy showdown with his American rival, having knocked him out in February 2020 after their first contest ended in a draw.

Wilder is banking on a new and improved style to get the better of Fury at the third time of asking.

But Fury shrugged: “I think you could go to college and get a Masters degree in nearly two years, so for a boxer to change his style is very easy to do.

“But no matter what Deontay Wilder does I’m still going to knock him the f*** out. In quick time, quick fashion.”