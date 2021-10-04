Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will face off in their trilogy fight on 9 October and the American will be attempting to win back his WBC belt.

Fury stripped Wilder of the title in February 2020 and the war of words since has been ongoing which has only intensified as the fight moves closer.

The biggest talking point in the lead up has been Wilder accusing Fury of lying about his positive Covid result in order to duck the fight. The Brit had to postpone the bout after catching the virus in July.

Wilder told 78SportsTV: “People I know have had family members to die of it. To hear others using this as an excuse to get out of something is just horrible, man.

“May they burn in hell for that. Especially for something like this. Because the dude said he had Covid, then the next minute you see him in so many different places. It’s just ridiculous. He’s been trying to run away from me since July of last year. He’s paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to try to avoid me.

Trash talk aside, who will win the fight and when is it? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight and where will it be?

The fight will take place on 9 October with the undercard bouts set to start at 3am BST. Fury vs Wilder is then due to start at around 4am BST at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 20,000 fans are expected to attend.

How can I watch the fight online and on TV?

The fight will be shown on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and will be available to be live-streamed on the BT Sport Box Office app.

BT TV customers can buy the fight on BT TV while Sky and Virgin customers can fight all the information they need here.

The fight will cost £24.95.

Who is on the undercard?

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Julian Williams vs TBA

What happened in the previous fights?

The pair first fought in December 2018 and the bout ended in a split draw. The fighters fought again in 2020 with Fury knocking out Wilder to claim the WBC belt.

Who will win?

Fury Points or Decision 13/5

Tyson Fury KO/TKO 5/6

Draw 22/1

Wilder Points or Decision 14/1

Wilder KO/TKO 11/4

All odds via Betfair