Tyson Fury says he would fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium if fans could enter for free
Fury claims to be retired but continues to tease the prospect of a return to the ring
Tyson Fury has said he would return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua if the bout were to take place at Wembley Stadium with fans allowed free entry.
Fury fought at the London venue in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title. The “Gypsy King” then suggested that the contest would be his last, though he has gone back and forth on the prospect of a return in subsequent interviews.
Now Fury has updated the terms under which he would supposedly face compatriot Joshua, who is due to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August. Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk outpointed “AJ” in September to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.
“Mr Businessman, he’s not a fighting man,” Fury said on his After Party tour in Stockton on Saturday.
“I swear to God, I hope he wins the fight against Usyk so I can come out of retirement and fight him for free.
“However, the terms are this: I want it at Wembley Stadium, I want it free to enter, and I want it on free-to-air television in this country.
“I mean what I’m saying: I’ll fight him for free in England, not in a foreign country for more money; here, for free, for the people.
Fury previously said he would not fight again professionally for less than £500million, though he had suggested that the prospect of a clash with Usyk excited him more than the idea of facing Joshua.
Many fans are eager to see Fury take on the winner of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch in a fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.
Joshua and Fury seemed to have a two-fight deal in place last year for an all-British unification bout and rematch, but Fury was legally obliged to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time and Joshua went on to box Usyk.
After Usyk outpointed Joshua in London in September, Fury knocked out Wilder in Las Vegas in October to make it back-to-back stoppage wins against the American after their controversial draw in 2018.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies