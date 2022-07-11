Tyson Fury has said he would return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua if the bout were to take place at Wembley Stadium with fans allowed free entry.

Fury fought at the London venue in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title. The “Gypsy King” then suggested that the contest would be his last, though he has gone back and forth on the prospect of a return in subsequent interviews.

Now Fury has updated the terms under which he would supposedly face compatriot Joshua, who is due to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August. Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk outpointed “AJ” in September to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

“Mr Businessman, he’s not a fighting man,” Fury said on his After Party tour in Stockton on Saturday.

“I swear to God, I hope he wins the fight against Usyk so I can come out of retirement and fight him for free.

“However, the terms are this: I want it at Wembley Stadium, I want it free to enter, and I want it on free-to-air television in this country.

“I mean what I’m saying: I’ll fight him for free in England, not in a foreign country for more money; here, for free, for the people.

Fury previously said he would not fight again professionally for less than £500million, though he had suggested that the prospect of a clash with Usyk excited him more than the idea of facing Joshua.

Many fans are eager to see Fury take on the winner of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch in a fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Joshua and Fury seemed to have a two-fight deal in place last year for an all-British unification bout and rematch, but Fury was legally obliged to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time and Joshua went on to box Usyk.

After Usyk outpointed Joshua in London in September, Fury knocked out Wilder in Las Vegas in October to make it back-to-back stoppage wins against the American after their controversial draw in 2018.