Tyson Fury warned he ‘better be careful’ in Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury has been warned to “be careful” ahead of his world heavyweight championship showdown with Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

Fury defeated Wilder via a seventh-round stoppage in February 2020 and Top Rank president Todd duBoef is expecting the Las Vegas bout to go the same way ahead of their trilogy fight.

The ‘Gypsy King’ climbed off the canvas to secure a sensational draw in their first meeting in December 2018, in what was a reminder of the American’s punching power.

And duBoef has sent Fury a message that he will still need to be wary of Wilder’s knockout threat, as the WBC champion defends his heavyweight title.

“My gut says that Tyson will do what Tyson does best in a continuation of the second fight, but he had better be careful,” duBoef, who is the stepson of Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum, told Sky Sports.

“On October 9 it will give us the chance to put an absolute conclusion to the trilogy. Both of these guys have been out for so long and everybody is waiting for this.”

Fury says he intends to weigh-in at his heaviest-ever weight ahead of the fight but his preparations have been hit after he tested positive for Covid-19 and following the health of his newborn daughter, which saw him take time out of his training camp when she was in intensive care.