Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora talks played down by Bob Arum

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Bob Arum has played down the chances of Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora later this year, saying a clash with the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 is more likely.

Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April to remain unbeaten and retain the WBC heavyweight title, and he has since suggested that he will not fight again.

The Independent reported last week, however, that Fury has been in talks over a trilogy fight with fellow British heavyweight Chisora, whom he beat in 2011 and 2014.

Although Fury seemed to confirm the news himself this week, his US promoter Arum told boxing journalist Dan Rafael: “He’s having fun. He gets up in the morning, he figures what kind of s*** to stir up, and he says whatever he thinks.

“And because he gets so many hits on all these [social media] platforms, he has a built-in audience. If he got up tomorrow and said he’s coming back to fight X and that the only person that he’ll trust to train him is Bob Arum, he’s capable of saying that.”

A member of Chisora’s team confirmed to The Independent last week that Fury’s team had reached out to Chisora’s over the prospect of a December bout, but Arum played down the talks.

“What are we, crazy?” he said. “Everybody is waiting for the [Joshua vs Usyk] fight to happen a week from Saturday, and then we’ll explore whether it’s feasible to do a fight for the complete unification. [Fury] is having fun, for Christ’s sake! Don’t take it seriously!

Tyson Fury (right) is 2-0 against fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora (Getty Images)

“He’s getting a little antsy, as we all are, because we’re waiting [for Joshua vs Usyk]. If Usyk wins then there’s one path to take, because then everybody is close and friendly; and if Joshua wins then we’ve got to deal with Eddie [Hearn, Joshua’s promoter] and all that stuff.

“[If the Joshua vs Usyk] winner needs a lot more time off because of an injury and so forth, then there is a possibility we’d move ahead with a Chisora fight.”

Joshua fights Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, as the Briton looks to avenge a decision loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from “AJ”.