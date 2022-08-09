Tyson Fury reveals ‘new trainer’ for ‘comeback fight’ with Derek Chisora

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has claimed that Isaac Lowe will train him for a ‘comeback fight’ against Derek Chisora this year.

Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title in April by knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, where featherweight Lowe was beaten by Nick Ball on the undercard. The “Gypsy King” has since claimed to be retired, though he recently called out Chisora for a trilogy bout, talks for which were reported on by The Independent last week.

Fury, 33, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 before securing a TKO victory over his fellow Briton in 2014. Chisora most recently fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via split decision to avenge a 2016 loss to the Bulgarian by the same result.

In a video on Twitter, Fury said: “I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies – one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.

“I always said I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career, and here we are breaking all records again, setting precedents. Why I’ve chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer is because: When I was with Peter [Fury, uncle], Isaac was there; when I was with Ben [Davison], Isaac’s always been there; and when I was with Sugarhill [Steward], Isaac’s always been there.

“He’s always given me information, he knows me better than anybody on the planet, and we’re a great team. We’ve always been together, and we’re gonna finish this out together. We’ve always worked very well together, and here we are, about to take on a massive, massive, massive event.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Lowe, who is 21-2-3 as a professional boxer, added: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a new challenge for me. Listen, I’ve been with you [Fury] all your career, and I think I can put something new together.

“So, I’m looking forward to it, and it’s a tough task but something to look forward to, to go forward.”