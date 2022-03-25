Eddie Hearn ready to go in Dillian Whyte’s corner to gain entry to Tyson Fury fight

Eddie Hearn is willing to be in Dillian Whyte’s corner in order to attend his fight against Tyson Fury in April.

The promoter doesn’t think he would be allowed in after Frank Warren won the purse bids for the WBC heavyweight title fight.

Hearn may have been hopeful to come to an agreement with the fighters, along with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, to accelerate the unification bout between Usyk and Fury.

But talks broke down and so Fury will take on Whyte before he fights the winner of the Joshua-Usyk rematch.

No date has been set for Joshua’s fight with Usyk yet and so Hearn wants a taste of the action in the upcoming heavyweight title fight.

“I don’t think I’m allowed [to attend the fight] but I might go in the corner,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“I was thinking about going in the corner and carrying the bucket, I would do that. I would put on a Dillian Whyte T-shirt and carry the bucket in the corner. Imagine the buys. Might double the buys, the announcement, ‘Eddie Hearn to carry the bucket for Dillian Whyte’.”

There have been a whole host of problems surrounding the fight. Whyte contested how much money he would get for the bout and he also failed to turn up to one of the press conferences.

The issues haven’t gone unnoticed and Hearn is happy to not be promoting the fight.

“There’s just loads of different problems to resolve. I don’t think it’s gonna affect the fight. But, to be honest with you, I’m so glad I’m not involved,” Hearn told Talk Sport.

“Because I’ll just turn up or whatever I’ll do, tune in and watch it. Hopefully they both get in the ring and give everybody a great fight.”