Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury taunted Drake after saying the pair were “both losers” after their bets on Tommy Fury’s fight with Jake Paul failed to come in.

The two-time heavyweight champion’s younger brother secured a hard-fought victory by split decision in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, a former YouTuber facing the toughest test of his short boxing career so far, produced a battling showing in the encounter, with neither able to land a knockout blow.

That disappointed the elder Fury, who had backed his half-brother to end the bout inside eight rounds.

He could commiserate in the losses of Drake, though, after the Canadian rapper put $400,000 (£334,000) on Paul to win.

“It was a brilliant fight, very entertaining,” Tyson Fury said to BT Sport Boxing of the encounter. “I’m very proud of Tommy. It was as big as any world title I’ve seen, it was one way then the other.

“I think Tommy boxed the head off him at times, and won 90% of the rounds, but it was still competitive at times also.

“[Jake Paul] was better than I thought he’d be, to be fair. It looks like Drake lost his money! 335 bags down the toilet! But let me tell you a secret - I lost mine too. I bet for the knockout. We are both losers!”

One of the world’s best selling artists, Drake has attracted attention from sports fans in recent years for the rapper’s apparent jinxing of teams and athletes.

The so-called “Drake curse” has led to defeats for a number of sides, including his hometown Toronto Raptors.

Paul joked afterwards that his defeat was down to the musician’s wager.

“F***, this is Drake’s fault,” Paul joked. “Drake, bro. Why you doing this to me? Nah, this is my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. But he’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even by now. Sorry Drake. I’m going to get that W in the rematch.”