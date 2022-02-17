Khabib warns Francis Ngannou over potential Tyson Fury fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has warned current star Francis Ngannou that nobody is capable of touching Tyson Fury, as rumours persist over a crossover match between the two combat sport icons.

Fury retained his heavyweight crown in boxing with victory over Deontay Wilder last year and is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte.

But Khabib doesn’t consider that Fury has any contender even close to his level at this point, with Ukrainian challenger and IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title-holder Oleksandr Usyk the only one who might be capable of giving the Gypsy King a run for his money.

Usyk will face a rematch against Anthony Joshua though, after the four involved parties failed to agree a step-aside deal last month to see Fury and Usyk clash in a unification fight. After that, anything could yet occur - including the potential mixed-arts encounter involving Ngannou.

Nermagomedov, though, doesn’t see much of a contest unless it’s not a boxing fight.

“[Fury] is the best right now. I don’t know, I think Fury is on a different level, in boxing. If they fight in the MMA of course, Ngannou has a chance now - we can see from his last fight,” he told Sky Sports.

“If they fight in the UFC yeah, Fury doesn’t have too many chances. But in boxing, I don’t see anyone even touching his face - maybe Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk is going to be a tough challenge for Fury.”

Speaking further in his new role as a promoter, Khabib urged fighters to really consider what was the most important aspect to them before making career decisions.

Ngannou has been locked in a war of words with Dana White over pay and conditions, so far opting against renewing his contract with UFC. While in the short-term that has been financially costly, there is the lure of a lucrative deal from the boxing world if Ngannou does eventually turn his back on his current paymasters.

Either way, though, Khabib urges all fighters to honour the deals they do choose to sign, and to make sure beforehand it’s the right contract for them.

“Ngannou? I think he has to stay with the UFC. But if he goes to boxing and he’s making 50 or 60 million dollars - he has to. Why not? I know Ngannou comes from a very, very poor life in Africa. He was with no money, no home, nothing. So if someone pays you more money then go and take [it].

“If you want to make history, become the greatest heavyweight of all time then you have to stay in UFC.

“If you sign a deal, like a five-fight deal or a 10-fight deal or a six-fight deal, you have to complete your contract. I’m a religious guy so if you have a deal, you have to follow through with it.”