Tyson Fury has doubled down on his call-out of Francis Ngannou, laying the foundations for a “clash of the titans” in Las Vegas.

Fury is WBC heavyweight boxing champion, while Ngannou holds the UFC heavyweight title, and the pair have expressed interest in fighting one another.

French-Cameroonian Ngannou this month tried to goad Fury into an MMA contest with boxing gloves, but the Briton said he would prefer a boxing match with MMA gloves.

Fury has now reiterated his desire to box Ngannou, whose first UFC title defence is scheduled for the main event of UFC 270 next week.

“Think of the clash of the titans, Fury vs Ngannou. Very excited, very excited...” Fury said in a Twitter video.

“I think this would be an absolutely amazing fight, Las Vegas, the world would want to see it.

“The clash of the heavyweight titans.”

Ngannou’s upcoming title defence sees the 35-year-old face interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane, while Fury has been ordered to defend his belt against Dillian Whyte.

Whyte is mandatory challenger to Fury and interim WBC champion, with a bout between the pair expected to take place in March – though negotiations look set to go to a purse bid.

Ngannou (16-3 in MMA) has a background in boxing and is widely considered the most ferocious power-puncher in UFC history.

He has secured 12 of his professional MMA wins via knockout. Eight of those 12 KO victories have come in the first round, with three of them earned within the first minute.

Meanwhile, Fury is undefeated in boxing at 31-0-1, with 22 KOs to his name.