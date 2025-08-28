The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tyson Fury reveals why he has turned his back on Manchester United and England
The former world champion has swapped horse racing for football after years of disappointment as a fan
Tyson Fury claims that he is no longer a football fan after years of disappointment from Manchester United and the England national team.
Fury has long been involved with football in different guises, partaking in this year’s Soccer Aid as a coach and previously sponsoring local club Morecambe FC.
But the former world heavyweight champion has stated he has wiped his hands clean of the sport, instead preferring to spend his time – and money – on horse racing.
Over the Bank Holiday weekend Fury was spotted at Cartmel to watch two of his horses in action, where he told Racing TV: “I'm not a supporter of football really. I used to support [Manchester] United, but because they're in the s*** now, I'm no supporter of any football teams anymore.
“I used to support England as well, but when they lost to Iceland in the Euros in 2016, that was me and football completely done with. Now I'm into horse racing, get up!"
Alongside manager Spencer Brown, Fury owns a three-year-old filly named after his boxing nickname. Called Big Gypsy King, the horse won a flat race in Chelmsford back in May.
In total Fury and Brown own five horses, including Sea The Clouds, who was also in action in Cartmel.
‘The Gypsy King’ has been a frequent visitor to Old Trafford over the years, with Fury also sharing his thoughts on his favourite football team on social media.
Fury’s abandonment of Manchester United is in stark contrast to previous comments he had made. In 2015, just two years after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Fury told Stretty News TV: "Everyone at Manchester United has been very kind towards me. We've got to keep our chins up.
"Finishing seventh in the Premier League is one thing, but we'll be back, because United have been the top club in the country on and off for a long, long time.
“You can't just jump off the bandwagon because you've had a bad season. United will always be United. The rest of these clubs will come and go." But it appears that another decade of middling success for the Red Devils has led to Fury finding a new sport to cheer on.
Meanwhile, Fury could soon be back in the ring to resume his boxing career. He is currently retired, but has spoken about his desire to return to face Oleksandr Usyk in a trilogy match in 2026 after losing to the Ukrainian twice last year.
