Tyson Fury sets up Just Giving page for ‘sausage’ Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has set-up a Just Giving page for Dillian Whyte after the Gypsy King claimed he wanted to be paid to attend a press conference for their bout.

Whyte has waited years for a title shot and will get his chance against Fury, who is the WBC holder. But he is reportedly unhappy with the purse split as it is understood to be 80-20 in Fury’s favour.

Fury has labelled Whyte a “sausage” for wanting payment for the press conference and has even donated to the page himself.

“I just heard that little sausage Dillian Whyte wants paying to turn up for a press conference,” Fury said on Twitter. “You little silly fat sausage, you’re getting that [a fist], you coward.”

He added: “Hi guys, just a quick one. I’m setting up a Just Giving page for Dillian Whyte so he can show up to the press conference and I’m going to donate first. My donation is 47p, you useless dosser.”

The fight is set to take place on 23 April at Wembley Stadium but it isn’t the fight Fury wanted. He attempted to get Whyte and Anthony Joshua to stand aside so he could box Oleksandr Usyk - the current holder of the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO belts.

But the deal to set-up the unification bout fell through in the final hour after Whyte and Joshua reportedly asked for more money.

Promoter Frank Warren said Fury labelled them “greedy”, telling talkSPORT Fight Night: “When Joshua asked for an extra $5million, he said, ‘Enough is enough,’ and that was it.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested, he’s too greedy,’ and that was enough. He’s a champion – Tyson’s not beholden to Anthony Joshua. Him and Usyk wanted to get it on, both of them wanted to get it on.”