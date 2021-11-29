Tyson Fury admits mental health struggles ‘on a daily basis’

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed he continues to battle his mental health struggles “on a daily basis”.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old celebrated six years since his momentous victory over Wladimir Klitschko - a win which ended the Ukrainian’s decade-long unbeaten run.

But soon after his victory Fury fell into a depression, suffering addictions to alcohol and drugs. And despite now being in a better place, the WBC champion insists he still experiences daily mental health struggles.

Speaking on social media, he said: “Happy anniversary to me. Six years ago today, The Gypsy King was born. I beat Wladimir Klitschko and became the unified heavyweight champion of the world.

“Soon after, I came down with mental health struggles. So no one is ever, ever, ever safe from mental health [struggle]. No matter who you are or what you are. I had a long, long, long, hard battle and I continue to have a long hard battle on a daily basis.

“So to anyone who is struggling out there today, this is your day. Be positive, be strong; never give up and always keep fighting. All the best to everybody. God bless, happy Sunday, all the best.”

Fury is currently waiting on news of his next fight following another sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in October.

The Brit climbed off the canvas to knock the American out in the 11th round and defend his world title for the first time.

Dillian Whyte is the number one ranked challenger with the WBC but he is yet to be called as mandatory due to an ongoing legal case between the boxer and sanctioning body.

Other names that have been discussed include Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce and Fury’s former opponent Otto Wallin.