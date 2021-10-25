Tyson Fury will “probably” fight again in March, according to his co-promoter Bob Arum, who named British rivals Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce as potential opponents for a UK homecoming.

Fury, who has not fought in the UK since the early days of return to boxing in 2018, defeated rival Deontay Wilder to defend his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The ‘Gypsy King’ was expected to face the WBC’s interim champion Whyte next, with Oleksandr Usyk meeting Anthony Joshua in spring next year, but those plans have been thrown into doubt after the Brixton fighter pulled out of his bout with Otto Wallin, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Whyte’s fight with Wallin would have determined the WBC’s mandatory challenger, and it is unclear whether he will have to fulfil his agreement with the Swedish fighter before a potential showdown with Fury.

But Arum has insisted that Whyte will not be confirmed as the mandatory challenger until he faces Wallin, and says Olympic silver medallist Joyce could be a potential opponent in the meantime. "If I had to guess, I would say probably March."

“Dillian Whyte is not the mandatory, and that’s what the WBC hasn’t done,” Arum told Blood Sports TV. “Dillian Whyte has an obligation to fight Wallin, and we’ll see.

“But again, in March, I’d like Tyson Fury to fight in the UK, and I would think among the opponents would be Dillian Whyte or maybe this big English guy, Joe Joyce."

Joyce, 36, is coming off impressive victories against the previously unbeaten Daniel Dubois and veteran Carlos Takam. Fury has labelled the ‘Juggernaut’ as a future world champion, according to his other promoter Frank Warren.