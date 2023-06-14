Tyson Fury promises ‘imminent’ announcement of ‘big fight’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has teased his next move, vowing to announce ‘a big fight very, very soon’.

Fury last fought in December, beating Derek Chisora for the third time to retain the WBC heavyweight title. The 34-year-old was then in talks to box unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in April, but talks collapsed in March.

The Briton has since been linked with Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr and Zhilei Zhang. However, the latter is due for a rematch with Joe Joyce later this year, having stopped the “Juggernaut” in April, and negotiations with Joshua seemingly stalled at the first hurdle.

In any case, Fury has claimed that he will announce his next fight ‘imminently’. In an Instagram story on Wednesday (14 June), Fury said: “Just finished a brutal session with ‘Stone Hands’ Bobby Howard and Isaac Lowe. Brutal 10 rounds of boxing on a lovely, lovely morning.

“Hoping to announce a big fight very, very soon. Stay tuned. I’m working hard, I’m in the gym, summertime ready – getting those abs out, or flab shall I say.

“But then again, it helped me 33 times in a row, so that don’t really matter,” Fury continued, referencing his 33-0-1 professional record.

“Stay tuned. Big news imminent.”

Andy Ruiz Jr seems to be Fury’s most likely next opponent, with Usyk due to box mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois in August, while Zhang is tied up with Joyce, and Joshua is aiming for a summer clash with old rival Dillian Whyte.

The WBC said last week that Fury may be given a mandatory challenger amid his search for his next fight.