Tyson Fury retires LIVE: Reaction to surprise announcement as Anthony Joshua fight hopes fade
‘The Gypsy King’ insists he has walked away from the fight game after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, despite a mega fight with Joshua and millions in prize money in play
Tyson Fury has retired from boxing again and placed doubt over a mega fight with Anthony Joshua.
Following defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, ‘The Gypsy King’ released a statement with a cryptic message on social media, confirming his decision to hang up the gloves.
After falling to a unanimous decision to the Ukrainian in December, Fury looked poised to finally meet ‘AJ’ in the ring in one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.
But with negotiations still to advance, Fury has placed doubt over whether the two defining fighters of a generation in Great Britain will ever meet in the ring.
“Hi everybody, I'll make this short and sweet, I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing, I've loved every single minute of it,” Fury said. “I'm going to end with this, Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, I'll see you on the other side." Follow all the latest reaction to the news, plus the latest from the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 and Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker press conference:
Tyson Fury explains decision to come out of retirement in 2022 to fight Derek Chisora
“I went out running straight away, as soon as I got back,” Fury said, following his first defeat to Usyk in May. “It’s back to my routine life. I train every day. I love what I do.
“I’ll be doing it until I can’t run anymore. It’s just what we do. My grandfather jogged three miles the day he died. It’s in me to do it all my life.
“I need to be more focused this time, and not as much showboating. You can get complacent on that. So if I don’t get complacent, then I should [win].”
Tyson Fury responds to second loss to Oleksandr Usyk
“I felt a little Christmas spirit in there and I think he got a little Christmas gift from them judges,” Fury said in the immediate aftermath.
“An early Christmas gift. I was confident I had won that fight again. I thought I’d won both fights, but then again I’ve gone home with two losses on my record. I will always believe until the day I die that I won that fight.
“I’m not going to cry over spilt milk. It’s happened now. I know boxing, I’ve been in it all my life and you can’t change no decisions. I will always feel a little bit hard done by. Not a little bit, actually a lot. When you don’t get the knockout, this is what happens. You can’t guarantee the win.”
Frank Warren reacts to Tyson Fury retirement announcement
Frank Warren reacts to Tyson Fury retirement: “God bless him, if that’s want he wants to do, that’s what he should do, nobody should try to influence him.
“The best ever British heavyweight, the joint-best in his division, exciting, I’ve loved every minute of it.
“Go and enjoy yourself, he’s been brilliant for British boxing, I wish him a lovely retirement.
“I didn’t expect it today, if that’s how he feels, it’s his life. At the end of the day, enjoy your life and be happy with what you’ve achieved, it’s been magnificent. You should be so pleased with how you turned your life around.”
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn set to speak at press conference
We’ll hear more about Tyson Fury’s latest retirement later this evening.
With the press conference for the blockbuster February card involving Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 and Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker, promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn are due to speak.
We’ll bring you live updates from our Combat Sports Correspondent Alex Pattle.
Anthony Joshua outlines priority for first fight in 2025
Anthony Joshua has revealed that he is aiming to secure a fight against Tyson Fury in 2025.
The former world heavyweight champion was knocked out in the fifth round when he fought Daniel Dubois in September, but he does not appear to be close to retirement.
The 35-year-old has long been linked with a contest against Fury, and with the ‘Gypsy King’ losing to Oleksandr Usyk on points at the end of the last year, the long-awaited bout suddenly appears to make sense for both fighters.
“[In] 2025, I’m targeting Fury,” said Joshua, who spoke while on a visit to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.
“[The loss to Dubois] makes me hungry, makes me want to work harder. Time is of the essence, time is limited, so I just want to put in more work.
Eddie Hearn maps out timeline for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks
Before Tyson Fury announced he was retired, Eddie Hearn admitted it is not “time to start prodding” Tyson Fury over a potential fight with Anthony Joshua.
While Joshua, 35, versus Fury, 36, is not the fight it once was, the Britons may be on a collision course again, and Hearn was asked about the contest on Monday (6 January).
“It’s literally the fight that every casual fan in the UK wants,” Hearn told The Stomping Ground. “It’s the biggest fight in boxing commercially, and when people say it’s not... Tell me a bigger fight; there isn’t one.
Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing once again following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk before adding a cryptic message.
The former world heavyweight champion dropped a unanimous decision to the Ukrainian in December, falling to 34-2-1 as a professional.
And in a speech on his social media account, Fury, who has previously retired several times from the sport, most recently in 2022, said: “Hi everybody, I’ll make this short and sweet, I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing, I’ve loved every single minute of it.
“I’m going to end with this, Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, I’ll see you on the other side.”
