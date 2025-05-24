Tyson Fury issues emphatic retirement update amid speculation of boxing return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has provided an emphatic response to speculation around a potential return to boxing.

In January, Fury announced his latest retirement from boxing following his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The unbeaten Ukrainian handed Fury his first professional loss in May, before outpointing him again in December.

The initial result crowned Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while the southpaw retained the unified belts in their rematch. Fury, 36, disputed the result of each fight, both of which took place in Saudi Arabia, and claimed he would not carry on in the sport.

This meant he had seemingly given up on ever sharing the ring in a “Battle of Britain” with Anthony Joshua, which has caused many fans to wonder just how long this retirement will last.

But after seemingly being poised to reverse the latest in a long line of retirements, as reported by Steve Bunce in The Independent last week, Fury has hit back by insisting he has no desire to get back into the squared circle.

Fury, filming his picturesque view from a balcony in Lake Como, took to Instagram and said: “I hear a lot of talk of “The Gypsy King” returning to boxing and I ask the question of this one: for what? What would I return for?

“More boxing belts? Won 22 of them. I’ve been rumped, they’ve had their use for me. But I’m happy, contented with what I’ve done, what I’ve achieved, what I’ve accomplished.

“I’ve been around the world and back again and here we are, this is what retirement looks like for the Gypsy King. Not too shabby. I’m in no rush at all to go back to boxing and get my face punched in, for what? What would I return for?

“So here we are, I’m retired and I’m staying retired. I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for. God bless you all and see you on the other side.”

This came after Fury teased that he was having a “business meeting” in a cryptic video, hinting that something could be in the works for the future.

“Business meeting today, dad,” Fury said on Monday (19 May), filming himself and his father John Fury on the move. “En route. Incoming, incoming.” John added: “Aye, big business.”