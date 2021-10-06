Tyson Fury says he will be a ‘very sad, lonely person’ after retiring from boxing

Tyson Fury admitted he will feel “sad and lonely” when he calls time on his decorated boxing career because nothing else compares to the enjoyment the sports provides.

Ahead of the defence of his WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend, Fury was asked about his motivation to continue fighting and insisted furthering his legacy or financial incentives were not a factor.

“I’m not fighting to be the greatest of all time, I’m not fighting to be a legend,” Fury said. “It wouldn’t benefit me earning another £50m or £200m, you don’t need to be rich to live my life. I’m just a normal person who is very good at boxing and a very special, chosen person.”

Asked whether he thinks he could walk away from boxing after the Wilder fight, Fury added: “I’m boxing because I can - I don’t enjoy anything else, I don’t have any hobbies. After boxing, I will be a very sad, lonely person.

“I’ve tried looking after animals, four-wheeled driving, got a shotgun licence, clay pigeon shooting. Nothing turns me on.”

Fury remains a heavy favourite going into this weekend’s fight, having stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their previous bout in February 2020. However, the unbeaten ‘Gypsy King’ stressed he is still wary of the American’s explosive punch power.

“We both know what we can do, there are no secrets,” he said. “I’m dealing with a guy that can knock you out with one punch, and he’s dealing with the same. When you have the two biggest heavyweights going for it on the biggest stage, you are always in for an exciting night.

“The heavyweight landscape can change in seconds, and it’s up to me to keep it on track and not let it change.”