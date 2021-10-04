Tyson Fury would look to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in the UK if he beats Deontay Wilder on Saturday, his co-promoter Frank Warren has said.

The WBC champion fights Wilder for a third time on Saturday in defence of his heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has not fought in the UK since returning to boxing in 2018, following a lengthy spell out of the ring.

The 33-year-old would have a “few options” if he wins Saturday’s fight, according to Warren, but a return to the UK would be high up on the list after fighting in the US four times since signing a contract with Top Rank and ESPN.

“There’s no Yanks out there for him to fight. I think he’ll be back here [the UK] which will be a great homecoming,” Warren told BBC Sport.

“If Tyson wins the fight we’ll sit down. There’s a few options there. Usyk would be a massive fight here. The Joshua fight is still a massive fight.

“Dillian Whyte is a big fight, providing he beats Otto Wallin which isn’t a forgone conclusion. There’s some big fights for him.”

Undefeated Usyk secured a unanimous decision victory over Joshua to win the IBF, WBA and WBO belts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a rematch set for early next year.

A unification bout against the Ukrainian, the first in the heavyweight division in over 20 years, could follow but Warren insisted that the long-awaited fight with British rival Joshua would still appeal even if the former Olympic champion did not hold any titles.

“I do believe the public buys into that fight even if AJ isn’t champion,” Warren added. “Joshua is a big fight. They keep talking about him still learning. He’s 32 years old. He’s an Olympic champion and world champion.

“Of course you can still learn every day, but at that level, at 32 years of age, with the experience you’ve got and the amount of professional fights you’ve got, if you’re not absolutely world class at that level then you’re never going to be.

“But having said that, if he did fight Tyson he would have a lot to prove and I do think the public would buy into it.”