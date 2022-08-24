Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has claimed that Anthony Joshua’s legacy is ‘in tatters’ following a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua lost his heavyweight titles to Usyk with a points defeat last September, and the Briton fell to the unbeaten Ukrainian again on Saturday, failing to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

The result opens the door for a clash between Usyk and the also undefeated Fury to crown an undisputed champion.

When asked for his thoughts on Joshua vs Usyk 2, Fury told talkSPORT: “Without being disrespectful to Joshua, he was what he was; he’s found his level.

“He’s come up wanting at the top level, he’s lost three of his last five fights. So, clearly he’s come up wanting at a higher level.

“But I didn’t think Usyk landed a worthwhile punch in 12 rounds – tit-tat bull****. He couldn’t knock the skin off a rice pudding.”

When asked specifically about his compatriot Joshua’s legacy, Fury said: “I see it as: It’s in tatters at the moment, tatters.”

“It ain’t my fault that [Usyk] has just gone and battered AJ. It ain’t my fault that that’s happened twice in a row. I haven’t gotta live with, ‘Oh, a middleweight set about me.’ I haven’t gotta live witth that.”

Fury has claimed to be retired in recent months but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title.

The 33-year-old has given matchmakers a 1 September deadline to organise a bout with former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk, which Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has suggested could take place in the Middle East before the end of the year.