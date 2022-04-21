Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte news LIVE: Latest build-up to heavyweight title fight

✕ Close Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury ‘never knocked me out or dropped me’ in old sparring sessions

We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.

The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).

Whyte, 34, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020. As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring since, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, refusing to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead.

The “Bodysnatcher” did attend the press conference on Wednesday of fight week, admitting he was “ready to swing” at Fury if things had got heated and the pair will go face to face again at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of the big day on Saturday.

Follow all the build-up to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, below.