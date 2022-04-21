Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte news LIVE: Latest build-up to heavyweight title fight
The pair face off in a long-awaited, all-British clash at Wembley Stadium this Saturday
We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.
The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).
Whyte, 34, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian from August 2020. As inactive as Whyte has been in the ring since, he has been similarly inactive outside of it, refusing to attend last month’s first pre-fight press conference, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead.
The “Bodysnatcher” did attend the press conference on Wednesday of fight week, admitting he was “ready to swing” at Fury if things had got heated and the pair will go face to face again at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of the big day on Saturday.
Follow all the build-up to Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, below.
Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will finally settle their rivalry this Saturday when they go head-to-head in a heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.
One of the biggest all-British fights in heavyweight history, the main-event contest pits WBC champion Fury against challenger Whyte, who is looking to hand his compatriot the first loss of his professional career.
While Fury has set out to antagonise his former sparring partner all throughout the build-up to the bout in the English capital, Whyte has largely elected to stay silent.
The 34-year-old finally spoke out this week, however, saying: “[Fury] can’t get in my head. Even if he gets in my head, he’s only gonna find a lot of disturbance in there.”
Here’s all you need to know about the fight, including how many fans are expected at Wembley:
Fury is set to defend the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton
Tyson Fury claims teammate Joseph Parker is back-up opponent for Dillian Whyte fight
Tyson Fury has claimed that training partner Joseph Parker will be a back-up fighter for this Saturday’s heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte.
Fury is set to defend the WBC belt against fellow Briton Whyte in a main-event contest at Wembley Stadium, with 94,000 fans expected to be present.
Fury has revealed, however, that plans are in place in case either he or Whyte is unable to compete due to a last-minute injury or unforeseen circumstance.
“We always have a standby opponent for these big shows, because you never know happens,” Fury told iFL TV this week.
“The [other] guy could fall over and break his foot or whatever, break his arm. So, there’s always got to be a standby. It’s the same this time, we have a stand-in opponent just in case [Whyte] doesn’t fight.”
Parker will apparently step in for Whyte – or Fury – in the event of a late injury
Dillian Whyte can cause chaos against Tyson Fury and succeed where Deontay Wilder failed
There are some sporting moments that the mind cannot project until they have materialised, writes Alex Pattle.
Across 10 years – 27 fights being the pugilists’ metric in this case – Tyson Fury had danced around, past and through opponents.
He had safely navigated his first 16 fights without encountering any significant adversity, and even in his 17th outing when he was knocked down for the first time, Fury was at once back to his feet, disregarding Neven Pajkic’s ferocious haymaker in a manner that seemed to suck all spirit out of the Serb. One round later, Fury had stopped him.
Still, the visual now existed: Fury falling, his 6ft 9in frame collapsing to the canvas.
Read Alex’s full preview of the fight here:
Wilder dropped Fury four times in three fights, coming closer than anyone to beating the ‘Gypsy King’. Despite the prevailing narrative, Whyte has an even better chance at defeating Fury this time
‘If this goes off, I’m ready to swing’: Dillian Whyte reveals mindset during Tyson Fury press conference
Dillian Whyte was prepared to match Tyson Fury’s energy ahead of their first pre-fight face-off, saying he thought: “If this goes off, I’m ready to swing.”
Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton on Saturday night, with 94,000 fans expected to be in attendance at Wembley Stadium.
The venue hosted Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, which Whyte attended despite having skipped the first press conference last month – as well as Tuesday’s open workout. As such, it was the first time that Fury, 33, and Whyte had gone face-to-face since the bout was announced.
Proceedings were cordial until the final moments, when Fury’s father John began to shout at a member of Whyte’s team. Fury held back his father, while Whyte also ensured cooler heads prevailed.
‘If this goes off, I’m ready to swing’: Dillian Whyte on Tyson Fury press conference
A cordial press conference ended in heated fashion as Fury’s father shouted at a member of Whyte’s team
