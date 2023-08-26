Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight
Follow live updates as Usyk defends the unified heavyweight titles against the Briton in Poland
Oleksandr Usyk defends the unified heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois tonight, as the pair square off in Poland.
Thousands of Ukrainian fans are expected to be present in Wroclaw, where Usyk looks to stay unbeaten and hang on to the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Usyk, 36, took the titles from Anthony Joshua in 2021 before outpointing the Briton again last August to retain the gold.
The southpaw faces another British heavyweight tonight, as 25-year-old Dubois seeks to upset the odds in his toughest test yet. The heavy-handed challenger, fittingly nicknamed “Dynamite”, has achieved 18 of his 19 wins via knockout, and his sole defeat came at the hands of Joe Joyce three years ago.
Can Usyk move a step closer to a much-anticipated clash with Tyson Fury – a fight to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades? Or will he fall at the hands of underdog Dubois? Follow live updates and results from Usyk vs Dubois and all undercard fights, below.
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: In other news...
In some concerning news late last night...
It was revealed that Robert Helenius failed a pre-fight drugs test prior to his heavyweight fight with former world champion Anthony Joshua.
The 39-year-old Finn, knocked out by Joshua in the seventh round at London’s O2 Arena on 12 August, had stepped in as a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who had failed a drugs test himself.
Fight promoter Matchroom Boxing confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Helenius had “returned an adverse analytical finding” after being voluntarily tested on 11 August.
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: Why champion can produce his greatest counter yet
When Usyk and his challenger came face to face at a pre-fight press conference in July, Dubois vowed to unleash “hell”. Usyk, meanwhile, recited a poem and a rap. That might have foreshadowed the dynamic of this main event rather well: Dubois, as his coach Don Charles has admitted, must make this a chaotic affair. In contrast, Usyk will look to employ his usual artistry to undo his challenger and put Dubois himself through hell.
Agonised by the grave matter of war in his homeland and the more trivial factor of frustration with Tyson Fury, Usyk will be riled up in Wroclaw. If any fighter can master that emotion and harness it wisely, it is Usyk.
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: Challenger missed Ryanair flight to Poland
Dubois’s preparation for his fight with Usyk took a major hit this week, when the Briton’s Ryanair flight to Poland was cancelled.
Dubois arrived in Wroclaw 24 hours later than planned after his flight from Stansted was among those cancelled on Sunday (20 August).
The 25-year-old was forced to take a cab ride, costing £280, to Heathrow, where he slept in an airport hotel before flying via Dusseldorf on Monday morning.
“It was chaos when we got to Stansted,” Dubois told reporters on Thursday (24 August). “Ryanair... for f***’s sake! There was an evacuation of the departures hall going on.
“People were screaming and fainting, and there were some fights going on. Mad, crazy. We had to get out. My dad for one couldn’t stand it.
“We were all tired when we got here, having missed a day’s preparations, but I got a good night’s sleep and back on track.”
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: Best betting odds
The Ukrainian is an overwhelming favourite but we’ve found some alternative betting opportunities on the fight...
The misleading narrative of Usyk vs Dubois
Usyk will be fighting closer to his Kyiv home than he has in eight years; the 36-year-old, remember, won his cruiserweight world titles on the road in Poland, Latvia and Russia. He defended the belts against local fighters in Germany, America and England. He is a boxing treasure, unbeaten now in 20 fights, an Olympic gold medalist, a volunteer in the Ukraine defence force. He might just be changing the dictionary definition of ‘national idol’.
Dubois will finally, for the first time in his short but intense boxing life, have no pressure on his shoulders. The 25-year-old will start as the underdog for the first time in 21 fights. He turned professional in 2017 when he was just a wide-eyed teenager; his progression was deceptive, and he was made to feel invincible against many men who had no chance. In 2020, there was a bad, bad night behind closed doors and under Covid restrictions.
The fight’s simple – but misleading – narrative seems to be that Dubois has a puncher’s chance; well, all heavyweights have a puncher’s chance. Anthony Joshua went 24 rounds with Usyk, and he most definitely had a puncher’s chance. To beat Usyk, you need far more than a puncher’s chance.
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: Undercard in full
Full card (subject to late changes):
Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles)
Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit (lightweight)
Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)
Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz (light-heavyweight)
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue (middleweight)
Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza (middleweight)
Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio (welterweight)
Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (heavyweight)
Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel (featherweight)
Aadam Hamed vs TBA (super-welterweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (super-lightweight)
Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz (super-lightweight)
Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski (lightweight)
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: How to watch
In the UK, the fight and undercard will air live on TNT Sports pay-per-view (formerly BT Sport). The event will cost £19.95 and is not exclusive to TNT subscribers. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and app.
No US broadcaster has been confirmed at the time of writing.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help: Get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE: Start time
Usyk vs Dubois is set to take place at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, tonight.
The undercard just got going at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with ring walks for the main event likely to follow at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).
Indy Sport’s coverage will begin in full at 7pm BST.
Usyk vs Dubois LIVE
