Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has appeared to mock Oleksandr Usyk over the controversial low blow in the Ukrainian’s win against Daniel Dubois last week.

Usyk dropped Dubois in the eighth round in Poland and did the same in Round 9 to secure a TKO, but only after climbing off the canvas himself.

The unbeaten southpaw hit the mat in Round 5 after an attempted body shot from Dubois, which was ruled a low blow. The moment proved controversial, with many viewers believing that Dubois’s punch was a legal one.

Dubois and his team plan to appeal the result and lobby for a No Contest, and Fury has appeared to join in with the criticism of Usyk, sharing a photo of himself in oversized fight shorts on Instagram – with the top of the shorts hoisted up to his chest.

“Kit leak,” wrote the WBC heavyweight champion, who has been linked to a clash with Usyk for 12 months.

Usyk, 36, retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles against Dubois, after a planned fight with Fury fell through earlier this year. Fury, 35, will now box ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October, but the Briton’s WBC title will not be on the line in Saudi Arabia.

Fury last fought in December, retaining his title with a TKO of Derek Chisora, whom he had already beaten twice before.

Meanwhile, Usyk took the unified belts from Anthony Joshua with a decision win in 2021, before repeating the trick to retain the gold in August 2022.