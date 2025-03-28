Oleksandr Usyk teases shock MMA match-up with Jake Paul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has teased a potential mixed martial arts bout with Jake Paul, as boxing’s unified heavyweight champion eyes the final fights of his career.

Usyk recently said he will compete two more times before retiring, suggesting his ideal match-ups would come against Daniel Dubois and Alex Pereira.

Dubois is the reigning IBF champion, having gained that status after Usyk vacated the belt last spring, while Pereira held the UFC light-heavyweight title until recently.

It was believed that Usyk, 38, wanted to box Pereira rather than face him under MMA rules, but the Ukrainian has now teased such a contest with Paul.

Usyk posted an Instagram story sharing a post from Ready To Fight, which showed a mock-up poster of Usyk and Paul. The former Olympic champion also tagged Paul.

Ready To Fight wrote: “@usykaa in the MMA Cage?! @usykaa[’s] team just teased a wild idea: ‘It might be great to step into the cage with @jakepaul.’

“Wait… did someone say USYK VS JAKE PAUL… MMA rules? Yes. Usyk[’s] Team did. Undisputed heavyweight champ. And yes… MMA rules. Could this actually happen? Who would win?”

Oleksandr Usyk (left) teasing an MMA bout with Jake Paul ( @usykaa and @rtfight_com via Instagram )

YouTube star Paul has gone 11-1 as a professional boxer, most recently outpointing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in November, and he has long been in line for an MMA debut. In early 2023, the American became a business partner of the Professional Fighters League, an MMA promotion, with a view to competing in the cage.

However, that MMA debut has been pushed back as Paul, 28, has continued to box. One month after signing with the PFL, Paul boxed Tommy Fury, losing to the half-brother of Tyson Fury on points. He has since bounced back with five straight wins, however, including his victory over Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, Usyk – a former undisputed cruiserweight champion – became the first undisputed heavyweight title holder in 24 years last May, when he outpointed Fury. Usyk replicated the result in December, retaining the unified belts after he had vacated the IBF strap.

While Usyk has been linked to IBF champion Dubois, whom he stopped in 2023, the Ukrainian has been ordered to defend his titles against Joseph Parker. Furthermore, Dubois’s mandatory challenger is Derek Chisora, according to Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren.