Oleksandr Usyk has said Tyson Fury is ‘afraid’ of a potential clash between the pair to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Fury retained the WBC title in April by knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium, before suggesting that he was retiring from boxing.

Fury, 33, recently claimed that he would only return to the ring for $500million or £500m, with many fans eager to see the unbeaten heavyweight take on the winner of Usyk’s rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Usyk remained undefeated and took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Joshua in London last September, beating the Briton via unanimous decision. Now the pair are set to go head to head again, this time in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.

The victor of that contest could then take on Fury in a fight for all the major heavyweight titles, as long as the “Gypsy King” does not vacate the WBC belt by then.

“With the help of God, it would happen,” Usyk told iFL TV on Wednesday. “Tyson says that he doesn’t wanna box me, fight me, because I’m not on his level. That’s because he’s afraid of me.”

When asked about Fury’s desire to receive $500m to box again, Usyk laughed.

Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in April to remain WBC heavyweight champion (Getty Images)

“He’s probably kidding,” said the 35-year-old Ukranian. “$500m, who would give him $500m? I also want $500m, and what?”

Southpaw Usyk, the only man in the four-belt era to have reigned as undisputed cruiserweight champion, was also asked about Joshua adding Robert Garcia to his coaching team.

“It’s not my business how Anthony is training, what he’s doing,” Usyk said of his fellow Olympic gold medalist. “I think about what I do – my work, my training camp, my eating, my family, my country. I’m not thinking about Anthony.”

Usyk and Joshua’s rematch was initially expected to go ahead in spring, but the Ukrainian returned to his home country in February to aid its defence against the ongoing invasion by Russia.

“The Russian federation keeps bombing my country – normal cities, not the military infrastructure or any kind of military equipment,” Usyk said.

“They are bombing just civilians, residential houses, shopping centres – the places where civilians used to live and spend time.”