Tyson Fury says he will only return to boxing ring for £500 million
Tyson Fury has said he will only return to the boxing ring if he's offered £500 million.
The two-time world heavyweight champion claims he's “done” and has no real interest in fighting anymore, suggesting “enough is enough”.
“I said I'd come back for half a billy. Half a billion pounds. That's £500 million,” Fury told Piers Morgan during an interview with TalkTV.
“If that's not ridiculous enough to believe I'm not coming back to boxing, I don't know what is.”
