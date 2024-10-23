Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Usyk and Fury hold first press conference ahead of heavyweight rematch in Riyadh

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 23 October 2024 17:12 BST
Comments
Close

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Watch live as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury hold a press conference on Wednesday, 23 October, ahead of their rematch in Riyadh later this year.

The “Gypsy King”, 36, will try to avenge his loss to the Ukrainian, 37, whose victory earlier in 2024 made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years and marked Fury’s first professional loss.

Their fight in December will be supported by contests involving Moses Itauma, Johnny Fisher and other British boxers.

Fury has vowed to “destroy” Usyk when they come to blows in their highly anticipated second fight.

“Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious. I boxed the head right off him. Let’s talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m**********r out,” Fury told TNT Sport.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in