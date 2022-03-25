Josh Warrington vs Kiko Martinez time: When are the ring walks for fight this weekend?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Five years after their initial clash, Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington return to the First Direct Arena in Leeds for a rematch with the Spaniard’s IBF featherweight title on the line.
In 2017, Warrington emerged victorious in his hometown as he secured a unanimous-decision victory over Martinez, though the result was controversial.
Martinez (43-10-2, 30 knockouts) went on to win the IBF featherweight belt in his most recent outing, against Kid Galahad in November, and he will defend it for the first time as he steps out in front of a hostile crowd again on Saturday.
A win would mark a third straight victory for Martinez, while Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) was unbeaten in 30 fights before losing to Mauricio Lara last February and drawing with the Mexican in September.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s fight.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is it?
The fight will take place on Saturday 26 March at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at approximately 10.30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Streaming platform DAZN will air the event live.
DAZN is available for £7.99 per month.
Odds
Martinez: 10/3
Draw: 20/1
Warrington: 1/5
Via Betfair.
Full card
Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 (IBF featherweight title)
Maxi Hughes vs Ryan Walsh (IBO lightweight title)
Maria Cecilia Roman vs Ebanie Bridges (IBF women’s bantamweight title)
Dalton Smith vs Ray Moylette (super-lightweight)
Calum French vs TBC
Mali Wright vs TBC
Cory O’Regan vs TBC
Skye Nicolson vs TBC
