What time is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference?

For the first time since their heavyweight title fight was announced, champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte are set to go face-to-face on Wednesday afternoon.

Fury puts the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing.

Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs).

Whyte snubbed the first pre-fight press conference last month, electing to stay in Portugal to focus on his training for the bout instead. While the 34-year-old finally broke a long silence this week, saying among other things that Fury’s “mouth is like a toilet”, Whyte was not present at Tuesday’s open workouts at Wembley Boxpark.

The challenger is expected to attend on Wednesday afternoon, however, marking the first time that he and Fury will have faced off since their title fight was made official earlier this year.

The second and final pre-fight press conference is set to begin at 2.30pm BST at Wembley Stadium, and The Independent will be providing live coverage.

Then, all that will be left will be Friday’s weigh-ins and Saturday’s long-awaited heavyweight clash.