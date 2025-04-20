Whittaker vs Cameron 2 start time, fight card, and how to watch on TV
The Olympic silver medalist runs it back with the tricky Cameron after a controversial finish to their first fight last October
Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron will square off again today, having first boxed on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh in October. But their fight ended controversially after both fighters toppled over the ropes onto the ring apron.
Whittaker had to be wheeled out of the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia after sustaining injuries in the tumble, with Cameron the only fighter present in the ring as the scorecards were read out, which ruled a split-decision technical draw.
Neither light-heavyweight has fought since that night, and with the Whittaker vs Cameron sequel now ready to go, pressure is growing on both sides to deliver.
Since their first fight, Olympic silver medalist Whittaker has faced backlash for the bizarre incident that cut the fight short after five rounds; the 27-year-old was accused by some of quitting, after being placed under a lot of in-ring scrutiny from his rival.
Their rematch is a hotly-anticipated bout, so here’s everything you need to know about the fight:
When is the fight?
Whittaker vs Cameron 2 is set to take place on Sunday 20 April at the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm BST, with coverage from 8pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.
Full card
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 2 (light-heavyweight)
Lee Cutler vs Sam Eggington (WBC International Silver super-welterweight title)
Frazer Clarke vs Ebenezer Tetteh (super-welterweight)
Tyler Denny vs Elvis Ahorgah (middleweight)
Troy Coleman vs Bradley Goldsmith (BBBofC Midlands Area middleweight title)
Elliot Whale vs Lucas Ballingall (welterweight)
Mark Jeffers vs TBA (super-middleweight)
Odds
Whittaker – 2/7
Draw – 16/1
Cameron – 11/4
