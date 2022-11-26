The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
All you need to know as the British heavyweight faces the unbeaten American
Dillian Whyte is out to bounce back from a devastating defeat as he fights Jermaine Franklin in London tonight (Saturday 26 November).
Whyte will face unbeaten American Franklin at Wembley Arena, just footsteps away from the stadium in which the Briton was knocked out by compatriot Tyson Fury in April.
That loss saw Whyte fail to capture the WBC heavyweight belt, and the road back to a world title shot will feel long for the 34-year-old.
That road begins against 29-year-old Franklin here, however, and it could take in a rematch with old foe Anthony Joshua, who promoter Eddie Hearn has said is “pretty much nailed on” to fight the winner of tonight’s main event.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Whyte vs Franklin takes place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday 26 November.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 11pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The fight card will air live on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here for a monthly cost of £7.99.
Odds
Whyte – 1/14
Franklin – 6/1
Draw – 30/1
Full card
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)
Fabio Wardley vs Nathan Gorman (vacant British heavyweight title)
Pat McCormack vs Christian Nicols Andino (welterweight)
Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Ester Sanchez (women’s super lightweight)
Cheavon Clarke vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (cruiserweight)
Mark Dickinson vs Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)
George Liddard vs Nikola Matic (middleweight)
Thomas Carty vs Pavio Krolenko (heavyweight)
