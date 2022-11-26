The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
All you need to know as the British heavyweight faces the unbeaten American
Dillian Whyte returns to the ring tonight (Saturday 26 November) as he takes on Jermaine Franklin in London.
Seven months after suffering a heartbreaking knockout loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium, Whyte will step out at Wembley Arena for this heavyweight clash.
Whyte, 34, failed to take the WBC belt from Fury in that sixth-round defeat by his fellow Briton, and the road back to a world title shot will feel a long one for the “Bodysnatcher”.
That road begins here, as Whyte goes head to head with unbeaten American Franklin, 29, with Anthony Joshua potentially next for the winner.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Whyte vs Franklin takes place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday 26 November.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 11pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The fight card will air live on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here for a monthly cost of £7.99.
Odds
Whyte – 1/14
Franklin – 6/1
Draw – 30/1
Full card
Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)
Fabio Wardley vs Nathan Gorman (vacant British heavyweight title)
Pat McCormack vs Christian Nicols Andino (welterweight)
Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Ester Sanchez (women’s super lightweight)
Cheavon Clarke vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (cruiserweight)
Mark Dickinson vs Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)
George Liddard vs Nikola Matic (middleweight)
Thomas Carty vs Pavio Krolenko (heavyweight)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies