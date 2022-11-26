Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dillian Whyte is back in action as he goes head to head with Jermaine Franklin this evening (Saturday 26 November).

Having lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in April, Whyte looks to get back to winning ways as he faces unbeaten American Franklin at Wembley Arena.

Briton Whyte’s knockout defeat by compatriot Fury was the third of his professional career, with one of the other two having come against Anthony Joshua, who could await the winner of tonight’s main event.

Whyte, 34, has said he would relish a rematch with his old rival, while such a match-up would see 29-year-old Franklin’s profile swell immensely.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Whyte vs Franklin takes place at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday 26 November.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event expected to take place at 11pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight card will air live on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here for a monthly cost of £7.99.

Odds

Whyte (left) and Franklin square off in England and USA shirts around the nations’ World Cup clash (PA)

Whyte – 1/14

Franklin – 6/1

Draw – 30/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin (heavyweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Nathan Gorman (vacant British heavyweight title)

Pat McCormack vs Christian Nicols Andino (welterweight)

Sandy Ryan vs Anahi Ester Sanchez (women’s super lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Jose Gregorio Ulrich (cruiserweight)

Mark Dickinson vs Gideon Onyenani (middleweight)

George Liddard vs Nikola Matic (middleweight)

Thomas Carty vs Pavio Krolenko (heavyweight)