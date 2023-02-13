Jump to content

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

All you need to know about the WBA featherweight title fight in Nottingham

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 13 February 2023 13:35
Comments


Leigh Wood will fight in front of a hometown crowd once again this weekend, as he defends his featherweight world title against Mauricio Lara.

Wood last competed in March 2022, securing an incredible comeback win against Michael Conlan by knocking the challenger through the ropes in the final round. With that result, Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) retained the WBA belt and made it three knockout wins in a row, sending the Nottingham crowd into a frenzy.

And the 34-year-old returns to the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday to put the gold on the line against Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs).

The Mexican, who is 10 years the champion’s junior, is seeking a first world title and a third straight stoppage victory.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

Wood vs Lara is set to take place on Saturday 18 February at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event due at 11pm.

How can I watch it?

The event will be streamed live in the UK and worldwide exclusively on DAZN, a subcription to which is available here.

Odds

Wood – 11/5

Lara – 4/11

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card

Lara stopped Josh Warrington in their first fight before their rematch (above) ended with a clash of heads

(Getty Images)

Leigh Wood (C) vs Mauricio Lara (WBA world featherweight title)

Dalton Smith (C) vs Billy Allington (British super-lightweight title)

Cheavon Clarke vs Dec Spelman (cruiserweight)

Gary Cully vs Wilfredo Flores (lightweight)

Gamal Yafai vs Diego Alberto Ruiz (super-bantamweight)

Aaron Bowen vs TBA (middleweight)

Junaid Boston vs Joel Julio (light-middleweight)

Kieron Conway vs Jorge Silva (super-middleweight)

Nico Leivars vs Alberto Motos (super-bantamweight)

Sam Maxwell vs Shaun Cooper (super-lightweight)

