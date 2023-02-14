Happy Valentine’s Day Liam Smith – Chris Eubank Jr activates rematch clause
The 33-year-old was beaten by Smith in their middleweight clash in Manchester last month.
Chris Eubank Jr has announced that he has activated his rematch clause to face Liam Smith again.
The 33-year-old was beaten by Smith in their middleweight grudge match in Manchester last month, which was overshadowed by unpleasant exchanges during the final pre-fight press conference.
After being backed into the corner in the fourth round, Eubank Jr managed to get back up from a left uppercut and hook combination, but went back down again when Smith landed a right-hand shot.
Referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to stop the fight, handing Smith a fourth straight win, but Eubank Jr confirmed on Twitter that he wants the rematch.
He posted: “This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers & sent to my promoters @Wasserman.
“Happy Valentines Day @LiamBeefySmith.”