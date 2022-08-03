Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham this summer with a festival of sport on offer.

Four years removed from Gold Coast 2018, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be looking to claim glory, with the added advantage of home support and reduced travel.

The hosts topped the medal table last time out, with Australia landing 80 gold medals, England were second with 45 golds, India came third with 26 and Canada and New Zealand took home 15 each.

The Commonwealth Games lands in the middle of a hectic summer for athletics, with the World Championships finishing the week before and the European Championships to follow.

Here’s everything you need to know about Birmingham 2022:

When and where are the Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Commonwealth Games start on 28 July and run through to 8 August, with Birmingham this year’s host city.

The Alexander Stadium, which will host the athletics, kicks things off on Thursday 28 July at 7pm for the opening ceremony. It will be complimented by Arena Birmingham for gymnastics, Edgbaston for the cricket, Smithfield for basketball and beach volleyball, while Sutton Park with host the triathlon. Other venues include University of Birmingham for hockey and squash. There are more areas of the West Midlands which will help support the Games, plus Lee Valley VeloPark down in London will host the cycling.

How can I watch them?

The BBC have exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK. Viewers will be able to watch the games across the BBC’s television channels as well as on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Commonwealth Games are currently on sale at Birmingham2022.com.

The prices vary depending on the five ticket categories for each event with category A the most expensive and category E tickets the least expensive.

Tickets for the opening ceremony are priced at £22 to £290.

Schedule by sport

Athletics and Para Athletics : Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7

: Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7 Badminton : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8 Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2 Beach Volleyball : Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7

: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7 Boxing : Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

: Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7 Cricket : Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

: Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7 Cycling–Mountain Bike : Wednesday, August 3

: Wednesday, August 3 Cycling–Road Race : Sunday, August 7

: Sunday, August 7 Cycling–Time Trial : Thursday, August 4

: Thursday, August 4 Cycling–Track & Para Track : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1 Diving : Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8

: Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8 Gymnastics–Artistic : Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2 Gymnastics–Rhythmic :Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6

:Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6 Hockey : Friday, July29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July29–Monday, August 8 Judo : Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3

: Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls : Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6

: Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6 Marathon : Saturday, July 30

: Saturday, July 30 Netball : Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7

: Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7 Para Powerlifting : Thursday, August 4

: Thursday, August 4 Rugby Sevens : Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31

: Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31 Squash : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8 Swimming and Para Swimming : Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3

: Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis : Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8 Triathlon and Para Triathlon : Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31

: Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31 Weightlifting : Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3

: Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3 Wrestling: Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6

Schedule and timetable by day

Wednesday 3 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:45

Badminton: 08:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-14:30, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:45

Cycling; Mountain bike: 11:30-16:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 10:00-13:00, 16:00-20:30

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Thursday 4 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-13:45, 15:00-20:15

Badminton: 09:00-15:00, 16:30-22:30

Hockey: 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Para powerlifting: 15:00-17:45, 19:30-22:15

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-20:30

Cycling; time trial: 10:00-16:00

Aquatics; diving: 13:00-15:30, 18:00-21:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-16:00, 18:00-22:00

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Netball: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Friday 5 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-15:00, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:30, 17:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-13:30, 18:00-20:30

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:00, 16:00-20:30

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 18:00-21:00

Wrestling: 10:30-13:30, 17:00-19:30

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 13:30-17:30

Netball: 09:00-13:00, 14:30-18:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Saturday 6 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:15, 16:30-19:45

Badminton: 11:00-15:30, 17:30-22:00

Hockey: 09:00-13:30, 18:00-22:30

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:15, 16:00-22:00

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 18:00-21:00

Wrestling: 10:30-13:30, 17:00-19:30

Boxing: 10:30-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-21:30

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Gymnastics; rhythmic: 10:00-13:00

Netball: 09:00-11:00, 14:30-16:30

Squash: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-21:00

Beach volleyball: 15:00-17:00, 20:00-22:00

Sunday 7 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:15, 18:30-21:30

Cycling; road race: 08:00-17:00

Badminton: 09:00-14:30, 17:00-22:30

Hockey: 09:00-14:00, 15:00-20:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-14:45, 16:00-21:00

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00, 17:30-20:30

Boxing: 10:30-13:00, 14:30-17:30, 19:00-21:30

Cricket T20: 10:00-13:30, 17:00-20:30

Netball: 13:30-15:30, 20:30-22:30

Squash: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-20:15

Beach volleyball: 15:00-17:30, 20:00-22:30

Monday 8 August

Badminton: 08:00-14:15

Hockey: 09:00-11:30, 12:30-15:00

Table tennis and para table tennis: 09:30-13:15

Aquatics; diving: 10:00-13:00

Squash: 10:00-14:30

Closing ceremony: 20:00-22:00