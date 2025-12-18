'We're still fighting', says England's Trescothick as England trail in third Ashes Test

England are on the brink of officially losing the Ashes as they head into day three of the third Test in Adelaide facing a huge deficit, with tensions beginning to rise in camp.

England trailed Australia by 158 runs with two wickets remaining at the end of day two as the hosts took control of the Test after being dismissed for 371 runs in the morning of day two, ripping through the visitors’ batting line-up despite the completely benign conditions.

Captain Ben Stokes (45*) and Jofra Archer (30*) ended the day with a gutsy unbeaten partnership of 45, despite the pair having a heated exchange earlier in the day as England wilted in the heat, and both batters will try to help the under-fire visitors cut the gap as much as possible.

Ollie Pope has also come under fire, with pundit Graeme Swann ripping into his “awful dismissal” and the lack of fight from England’s top order could lead to serious recriminations if they go on to lose this match and thus the series.

Follow updates from day three of the third Ashes Test below: