Ashes 2025 live score: England facing defeat as Australia look to wrap up victory on day four
Australia look set to take a 2-0 lead after dominating in Brisbane
Australia will hope to seize second Test victory and a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series with England facing an almost certain defeat on day four in Brisbane.
Mitchell Starc and the rest of the home side dominated again yesterday to leave the tourists in tatters, closing on 134-6 and still 43 behind their opponents. Starc first impressed with the bat, making 77 and sharing a significant partnership with Scott Boland that both swelled Australia’s advantage and ensured that they could make use of the best bowling conditions later in the day at the Gabba.
Having made a bright enough start to their attempt to launch a fightback, England collapsed in a heap under the lights as they lost five wickets for 38 runs having been 90/1. It prompted more tough questions over the temperament and technique of Ben Stokes’s side, who look likely to find themselves 2-0 down and the series all but over at some point today.
Follow all of the latest from the Gabba with our live blog below:
England batting coach Marcus Trescothick reacts to dire Ashes situation
"You are disappointed. Of course you are. We appreciate we are behind the game.
“But you have got to try to remain focused and positive on what you are trying to do. There's an opportunity here.
“Yes we are behind in the context of the game but we have to come out tomorrow and get to a position where we can have partnerships with the last few wickets we have and get a total we can have dart at."
Michael Vaughan criticises 'humiliated' England
Michael Vaughan bemoaned another day of "humiliation" for England after they collapsed to the brink of a second successive hefty Ashes defeat against Australia in Brisbane.
The tourists finished day three on 134 for six, still 43 adrift, at the Gabba and former captain Vaughan insisted they only had themselves to blame for sticking to their attacking philosophy.
Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra: "England were humiliated in that second day in Perth, and today and yesterday.
"Australia have just dominated two days of cricket. From England having a decent day one we all got a bit excited within two days. Australia have gone, 'OK, we will show you how to bat in Test match cricket and then we will show you how to bowl'.
"This one way of playing and ultra-aggressive driving on the up at all costs when the ball is doing a bit just doesn't work.
"It's just not possible to play this style of cricket against quality bowlers. Let's just mention this Australian team have got over a thousand wickets not playing. This is their second string."
Scott Boland lauds Australia after seizing big advantage over England
Scott Boland: "That was great fun, yes. We wanted to put the ball in the right areas as much as possible and I think we bowled pretty well there. England always play their shots and I felt if we put the balls in the right areas we'd get chances. Michael Neser held some great catches.
"Our main objective at the start of the day was to get some overs into the England bowlers for the second innings, but also stretch our bowling into the night session and Mitchell Starc batted awesome.
"Every fast bowler feels pain [when bowling] but Mitchell seems to push through more than most."
Woeful England slide towards second Test defeat as Mitchell Starc and Australia dominate
England suffered another dose of despair at the Gabba as Australia moved in for the kill on day three of the second Ashes Test.
The tourists were a distant second best in every way as they hobbled to the brink of a loss that would leave them 2-0 down with three to play. Their hopes of reclaiming the urn were fading faster than ever as they faded to 134 for six, still 43 adrift.
It was abject viewing at a ground that has become synonymous with English heartache, Australia’s tailenders grinding the visiting attack into the Brisbane dirt.
Their last three wickets put on 128 runs as England’s weary bowlers struggled to make a dent against a lower-order who were taunting them with their mere presence.
In building a total of 511 and a lead of 177 they batted just long enough to use up the last of the natural light, then set about chopping down opponents who were unable to show the same diligence and dedication.
Woeful England slide towards second Test defeat as Starc and Australia dominate
England facing second Test defeat at the Gabba
Well then. Is there any hope for England? They begin day four still 43 runs behind Australia and with just four wickets left after collapsing late on day three to leave a 2-0 deficit all but certain. Ben Stokes and Will Jacks will resume looking to at least force the hosts to bat again.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments