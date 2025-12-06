Ashes 2025 live score: England facing defeat as Australia look to wrap up victory on day four

The Ashes regrets England must banish after Australia take control at The Gabba

Australia will hope to seize second Test victory and a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series with England facing an almost certain defeat on day four in Brisbane.

Mitchell Starc and the rest of the home side dominated again yesterday to leave the tourists in tatters, closing on 134-6 and still 43 behind their opponents. Starc first impressed with the bat, making 77 and sharing a significant partnership with Scott Boland that both swelled Australia’s advantage and ensured that they could make use of the best bowling conditions later in the day at the Gabba.

Having made a bright enough start to their attempt to launch a fightback, England collapsed in a heap under the lights as they lost five wickets for 38 runs having been 90/1. It prompted more tough questions over the temperament and technique of Ben Stokes’s side, who look likely to find themselves 2-0 down and the series all but over at some point today.

Follow all of the latest from the Gabba with our live blog below: