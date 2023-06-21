Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ian Bell has tipped England to hold their nerve and lean further into the principals of ‘Bazball’ despite defeat in the opening Ashes Test to Australia.

Ben Stokes’ side lost a thriller at Edgbaston on Tuesday, with the tourists triumphing by two wickets.

The match saw Stokes continue to make some aggressive strategic moves, including a premature declaration on day one, yet Bell is adamant England must stay loyal to the approach that has transformed the national team.

“Australia were perhaps helped by that England declaration but I had no problems with it at the time,” former England batter and Betfair Ambassador Ian Bell said. “It’s easy to criticise after the event but there was nothing in Ben Stokes’s captaincy that upset me or was off. Delaying the new ball in the fourth innings also made sense on that surface.

“The only query I had was whether a bit of rustiness from a lack of game time in preparation night have been the difference. Jonny Bairstow missed chances, for example, but he hasn’t kept for ages so will be far better for having done so in such intensity.

“And England’s bowlers, particularly James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, didn’t look at their best after injury. I expect that to change with England in the ascendancy from now on.”

Bell also believes Australia must be wary of their performance despite victory and look to make adjustments ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, which starts 28 June.

“If anything, I expect England to come at Australia even harder,” Bell said. “In the past when England have come unstuck people have questioned whether they should be reined in.

“McCullum’s response has been that they weren’t aggressive enough. He will applaud their effort, focus on being part of such a historical game and reinforce that they have no fear.

“As for Australia, despite getting the result, they need a rethink. Surely they now know they can’t be so negative and if they come with the same tactics at Lord’s I think England will come at them very hard.”

Ian Bell will feature on Betfair’s Cricket… Only Bettor podcast throughout the Ashes