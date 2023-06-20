Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It almost happened in slow motion. Pat Cummins sprinted off for a half-lap of honour around the square, the ball trickled over the boundary, and Australia drew first blood in the Ashes with the narrowest two-wicket victory.

Some Ashes Tests take on an almost mythological status. England’s two-run victory at Edgbaston in 2005 was one of them, the Headingley Test in 2019 another. People remember where they were, and for those lucky enough to have tickets, they are treasured and displayed.

Edgbaston 2023, as it may be known in the future, was perfectly poised to become one of those famous nail-biting conclusions, and unfortunately for England in the evening session, the balance just tipped in favour of Australia, and a 55- run partnership between Cummins and Nathan Lyon was enough for the tourists to chase down the required 281 to win.

When play resumed following a rain delay at 2.15pm on the fifth day, all results were still possible. Australia needed 174 runs and England needed seven wickets, in a game known for its intricacies and complexities, it was a straightforward occasion.

What unfurled however, was a thrilling contest that ebbed and flowed, the momentum shifted throughout the day.

At 6pm, Australia needed 63 runs to win, and England three wickets. Every ball was filled with anticipation, fingernails – if they existed by this point – were being bitten down to shreds, and there was the prospect of a famous victory for the hosts.

Usman Khawaja, the player of the match, put in a mammoth effort to just stay at the crease and try and edge his side over the line with an innings filled with incredible patience, but when he departed for 65 from 197, England gained the upper hand.

They had toiled as Australia edged closer, but it was when the captain Ben Stokes brought himself on to bowl that he provided the Midas touch.

(Getty Images)

His change of pace and style forced Khawaja into an error, and he chopped on, Australia were 209 for seven.

With Moeen Ali in trouble with a severely blistered finger, England turned to Joe Root. He took a stunning reaction catch to dismiss Alex Carey for 20. Carey drove and the ball flew towards the former captain who got his hands there in time to take the catch, leaving Australia 227 for eight.

Pat Cummins showed intent and kept attacking with two wickets left rather than playing for the draw.

It was almost written for Stokes to pull off the impossible, and he came close to taking a one-handed screamer to dismiss No 10 Nathan Lyon, and had it in his hand, but it spilled out in the landing to leave Stokes in agony, flat on his back.

(Getty Images)

For England it might have come down to those half-chances, the drop from Stokes, a half-chance that went wide of Ollie Pope at extra cover.

The wicket of Alex Carey almost brought a shift in tactics from Cummins, from the defensive well-watched style of Khawaja, he started to hit. Inspired by one six down the ground, Australia were on their way.

Cummins may score more runs, but he might not ever play such a significant innings. Having come to the crease with Australia needing 72, he scored 44 from 73 to drag his side over the line.

(Getty Images)

For the final runs, time seemed to slow down, Cummins steered an Ollie Robinson short ball towards deep third, Harry Brook dived, but just palmed it over the line. The crowd were almost in stunned silence as Cummins roared and jumped into the air in celebration.

It was a contest of the highest quality and can only raise interest and attention for the rest of the series. After all, in 2005, England lost the first Test, and that series is regarded as one of the best.