Ollie Robinson defends Ashes send-off for Usman Khawaja after criticism

Ollie Robinson admitted he does not care how his celebration of taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja has been received on social media.

The England bowler has received criticism online for appearing to swear at the Australian batter after his impressive batting display, scoring 141 of his side’s 386 runs.

Khawaja batted all day on day two, and even brought his young daughter to the press conference, after saying “she didn’t want to be away from me so…” in a sweet moment.

Robinson bowled Khawaja early on day three with a cleverly executed plan, setting an umbrella field then bowling a yorker which fired into the off stump, but it was his celebration rather than the wicket that has received focus on social media.

“I think for me it’s my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me,” Robinson said.

“Uzzy played unbelievably well and to get that wicket for us at the time as a team was massive and I think we all want that theatre of the game don’t we? So I’m here to provide it.”

England wrapped up the final five wickets of the day before lunch on day three, with Robinson taking three, as the home side finished the first innings with a seven-run lead.

In response, they were 26 without loss when the rain fell, but it was in a brief 22-ball window in the afternoon that Australia slightly gained the upper hand, taking two wickets for just two runs as England finished the day 28 for two with a 35-run lead.

Ollie Robinson’s send-off after dismissing Usman Khawaja garnered a negative response on social media (Action Images via Reuters)

When asked further about his celebration, Robinson said: “I don’t really care how it’s perceived to be honest. It’s the Ashes, it’s international sport, if you can’t handle that, what can you handle?”

He added: “I think we’ve all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do the same to us so just because the shoe is on the other foot it’s not received well.”