England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes Test updates from day four at Edgbaston
The first Ashes Test looks set to go to the wire as England return to the middle on day four looking to build a challenging target for Australia to chase
England and Australia face off on a crucial day four of this first Ashes Test, which looks set to go to the wire at Edgbaston.
Australia fell seven runs short of England’s first innings total but then took two quick wickets on day three as batting conditions worsened to gain the upperhand overnight. England, though, still led by 35 runs coming into this morning’s play and were confident despite both openers – Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley – falling in that tricky spell.
With Joe Root and Ollie Pope beginning the day at the crease, the hosts were looking to build a big total for their opponents to chase – but in true Bazball win-or-die style, Ben Stokes will not want the target so big that it sends Australia into their shell playing for a draw, and it means we are in for another enthralling day of Ashes cricket.
Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below.
England 98/3 (21), Joe Root 43, Harry Brook 8, Pat Cummins 2-31 (11) (lead by 105)
Like all of England’s batters, Brook is going to be afraid of a foray down the track, even against a fired up Pat Cummins at close to 90mph. He cants his charge out towards the leg-side and tries to flay for the covers, but gives himself too much room.
A bit of bounce! This might be Cummins’s last, with Josh Hazlewood warming up, but he’s still getting it through, a lifter slamming into Joe Root’s gloves.
Hazlewood, having spent time off the field earlier, might not yet quite be permitted to bowl - for now, it will be Nathan Lyon for his first twirl of the day.
England 97/3 (20), Joe Root 43, Harry Brook 7, Cameron Green 0-12 (2) (lead by 104)
Harry Brook has a slightly impish quality to him, so he’ll enjoy the manner in which his partner has gone about things this morning. He lifts England’s lead above 100 with a pleasant work through midwicket, but Green’s threat is again evident as he once more closes the over by biting at an England batter’s inside edge. Brook, like Root, is relieved to turn around to find it scuttling down to fine leg.
Off come the jumpers - the sun has poked its nose through the scattered clouds and both sides are warming to their work.
England 90/3 (19), Joe Root 42, Harry Brook 1, Pat Cummins 2-30 (10) (lead by 89)
This feels like a key contest - Pat Cummins has got the ball hooping but Joe Root is still looking to play aggressively, chancing another of those frying pan flips, with half-an-appeal from Alex Carey quickly stifled with Root’s bat having been some way from the ball.
A conventional clip does bring England’s batter four, and Root is suddenly up into the 40s.
Here’s the howitzer that did for Ollie Pope. How Australia needed it, too.
England 82/3 (18), Joe Root 34, Harry Brook 1, Cameron Green 0-5 (1) (lead by 89)
Harry Brook is out in the middle, ducking through the shadow of Cameron Green’s towering frame as the all-rounder gets an early bowl. Might we see a short ball or two to try and pose a different problem?
Yep, Green drags one in shorter fifth ball, though Joe Root reacts well, crunching it straight to midwicket. The last ball of the over is fuller, and a slightly loose drive ends up at fine leg off an inside edge.
OUT! Ollie Pope b Cummins 14 (16b 2x4 0x6) SR: 87.5, England 77/3 (17) (lead by 84)
But Pat Cummins gets his revenge with an unplayable inswinging yorker!
That’s an extraordinary riposte from Pat Cummins to England’s half-an-hour of fun, full, rapid and ducking in viciously as Ollie Pope tries to jab his bat down. It’s conventional swing, too, going late to beat the batter’s attempted defence and thump into the base of off stump.
Pope simply shrugs and exhales as he trudges off. Magnificent from Cummins.
England 77/2 (16.5), Joe Root 30, Ollie Pope 14, Pat Cummins 1-22 (8.5) (lead by 84)
Ollie Pope is finding his fluency, too, cutting Cummins away to third man for another boundary...
England 72/2 (16.1), Joe Root 29, Ollie Pope 10, Pat Cummins 1-17 (8.1) (lead by 79)
To add to Australia’s early woes, it would appear that Josh Hazlewood is absent from the field, with Mitchell Starc on as a sub fielder. Cummins would probably like to toss the ball to one of the two of them right now, looking around the field for answers as he prepares to start the engine again at the top of his mark.
England 72/2 (16), Joe Root 29, Ollie Pope 10, Scott Boland 1-32 (5) (lead by 79)
The field is now properly spread as Scott Boland continues, only Steve Smith at first slip in place for an error from Joe Root. It doesn’t appear as if one is likely to be forthcoming - a shorter ball from Boland is slapped gleefully through backward point as Root gives himself a hint of room.
England are absolutely flying along.
England 67/2 (15), Joe Root 24, Ollie Pope 10, Pat Cummins 1-17 (8) (lead by 74)
Pope leans on another of those off-drives, beating Marnus Labuschagne at extra cover. Labuschagne is forced to quickly regain his feet and hare after it, reeling it in with a slide over the outfield to save a run as the batters come back for three.
England 61/2 (14), Joe Root 23, Ollie Pope 5, Scott Boland 1-27 (4) (lead by 68)
Sumptuous! That’s the Joe Root of old, a confident stride and an effortless push between extra cover and mid-off for his fourth boundary of a free-scoring start to the morning.
Ollie Pope follows his partner’s lead, Alex Carey dropping back with England’s number three on strike, which grants Pope the freedom to wander down and drive Boland elegantly for four more.
