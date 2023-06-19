✕ Close Khawaja - I don't have a point to prove

England and Australia face off on a crucial day four of this first Ashes Test, which looks set to go to the wire at Edgbaston.

Australia fell seven runs short of England’s first innings total but then took two quick wickets on day three as batting conditions worsened to gain the upperhand overnight. England, though, still led by 35 runs coming into this morning’s play and were confident despite both openers – Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley – falling in that tricky spell.

With Joe Root and Ollie Pope beginning the day at the crease, the hosts were looking to build a big total for their opponents to chase – but in true Bazball win-or-die style, Ben Stokes will not want the target so big that it sends Australia into their shell playing for a draw, and it means we are in for another enthralling day of Ashes cricket.

Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below.