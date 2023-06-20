✕ Close Ashes star Usman Khawaja does press conference with daughter on his lap

The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia is left on a knife edge after four days of play at Edgbaston. Resuming overnight Joe Root signalled his intent to score from the very first ball of the day when trying to ramp Pat Cummins over third man for six.

Root, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes all got starts as England tried to set a strong total in as quick a fashion as possible. Cummins would strike on four occasions, including a masterful yorker. But the hosts’ second innings ended at 274 all out with Australia needing 281 runs to win.

They got off to a perfect start with David Warner and Usman Khawaja seeing off England’s early onslaught with a partnership worth 61. Ollie Robinson get the breakthrough by nicking Warner off to Jonny Bairstow to start England’s revival. Stuart Broad got the legs pumping for a spell late in the day that saw Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both dismissed. The hosts need seven wickets on day five but Australia only require a further 174 runs after ending the day 107-3. Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below: