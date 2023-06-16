When is the Ashes? England vs Australia full schedule for 2023 series

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ashes returns as a revitalised England take on Australia confident that they can regain the famous urn.

Since losing 4-0 on Australian soil at the beginning of 2022, England have been transformed under the twin leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, playing a positive brand of cricket with both bat and ball that has proved remarkably successful in the last 12 months.

But the raised stakes of Test cricket’s most storied series will provide another challenge, with Australia arriving in England in fine fettle.

Pat Cummins’s team warmed up for the Ashes by securing World Test Championship glory at the Oval against India and will hope to secure a first series win in England since 2001.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The men’s Ashes

The men’s Ashes will be contested over five Tests, with each scheduled for five days of action if required. The series begins at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June and will conclude at The Oval at the end of July.

Each day’s play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST, though this is subject to change depending on weather.

First Test (Edgbaston, Birmingham): Friday 16 June to Tuesday 20 June

Second Test (Lord’s, London): Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July

Third Test (Headingley, Leeds): Thursday 6 July to Monday 10 July

Fourth Test (Old Trafford, Manchester): Wednesday 19 July to Sunday 24 July

Fifth Test (The Oval, London): Thursday 27 July to Monday 31 July

The women’s Ashes

Test match (Trent Bridge) - Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 (11am start)

First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)

Second T20 international (The Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)

Third T20 international (Lord’s) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)

First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)

Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)

Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)

How can I watch the Ashes?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every ball of every Test live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the channel holding exclusive television rights to the series. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app, while a nightly highlights show will air on the BBC.