England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates as Steve Smith chases Lord’s century
England aim to hit back after Australia’s two-wicket victory at Edgbaston
England and Australia return for day two of the second Test at Lord’s, with the visitors looking to put themselves in a commanding position in the first innings. Steve Smith has knocked 85 so far and looks ominously close to his 2019 form, though at least the hosts could take some solace late in the day with two Joe Root wickets in the same over, leaving Australia 339 for five at stumps.
Some much-improved attacking bowling and fielding alike is the requirement at the start of day two though, if England are to prevent their opponents opening up an enormous Ashes tally to chase.
Day one memorably began with a botched protest from Just Stop Oil supporters: just one over into the innings, two men invaded the field carrying bags of orange paint dust but where bundled off the pitch with the notable assistance of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who lifted one of the activists off his feet and personally delivered him to security staff on the boundary edge. Onto day two, then, to see what drama unfolds this time around. Follow the score and latest updates from Lord’s below:
Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell
Australia opener David Warner took another decisive step towards securing his dream test exit early next year with a battling 66 against England in the opening innings of the second Ashes test at Lord’s.
The Sydneysider announced this month that he would like to bring down the curtain on his test career in his hometown test against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.
Wednesday’s innings was not only vital to Australia’s cause as they seek to take a 2-0 lead in the series but his best return in England since August 2015 and only his second half century in his last 11 tests.
Coming after a 43 in the World Test Championship final and a 36 in the first test, Warner feels he is on an upwards trajectory in his batting form.
“I’ve felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is,” he told reporters.
“I’m moving into the ball, my feet are moving. I’ve put in the hard work. I’ve really worked my backside off to have that trigger movement, to access the ball, or to be brave and come down into the line of the ball and try and put the bowlers off their line and lengths.
“I feel like everything I’m putting in in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle. I’m excited by it and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner.”
The 88-ball Lord’s innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite Warner struggling with another of the many hand injuries that have plagued him in recent years.
“It’s copped a battering the last two games and in the nets, so it’s little bit sore at the moment,” he said.
“Bit of a bruise, but I’ll just see how we go after the game and I think we’ll examine it then. At the moment it’s quite tender.”
England vs Australia: Second Ashes Test, scorecard as it stands
And the scorecard from an England perspective, with Root and Tongue taking a couple of wickets apiece yesterday:
Anderson 15.0 overs / 29 runs / 0 wickets
Broad 18.0 / 72 / 0
Robinson 21.0 / 86 / 1
Tongue 18.0 / 88 / 2
Stokes 3.0 / 21 / 0
Root 8.0 / 19 / 2
Fall of wicket
73-1 Khawaja
96-2 Warner
198-3 Labuschagne
316-4 Head
316-5 Green
England vs Australia: Second Ashes Test, scorecard as it stands
Time to turn attention to what day two may bring at Lord’s, then, starting with Australia’s scorecard after yesterday’s play.
Warner 66 - b Tongue
Khawaja 17 - b Tongue
Labuschagne 47 - c Bairstow b Root
Smith 85*
Green 0 - c Anderson b Root
Carey 11*
Extras 36
Total 83.0 overs, 339-5
Prime Minister praises ‘swift hands’ of Jonny Bairstow in halting Lord’s protest
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the “swift hands” of Jonny Bairstow after England’s wicketkeeper carried a Just Stop Oil protester off the Lord’s pitch on the first morning of the second Ashes Test.
Bairstow took matters into his own hands when two men from the activist group ran on to the field armed with orange paint dust in a clear attempt to halt the match.
Gloveman Bairstow, a keen rugby league player in his younger days, ran to meet one of the protesters and lifted them off their feet before carting them over the boundary edge.
Having handed them over to the stewards, Bairstow headed to the pavilion to change his orange-stained whites, but his quick thinking may well have prevented a much lengthier delay to proceedings had the paint made it as far as the wicket.
The other protester, who attracted the attention of England captain Ben Stokes, was intercepted by security staff, while another was apprehended in the stands. All three were arrested.
Ex-Essex player Jahid Ahmed: Racism probe being dragged out to protect accused
Former Essex player Jahid Ahmed believes an investigation into his allegations of racism is deliberately being dragged out to protect one of the accused.
Ahmed, who spoke out in the week that a damning report highlighted entrenched racism in English and Welsh cricket, is convinced investigators want him to get to the point where he becomes exhausted by the process and gives up.
The 37-year-old came forward in 2021 to talk about his time at Essex from 2003 to 2009, saying he was called a “curry-muncher”, told he stank of curry and likened to a terrorist in the days after the July 7 London bombings in 2005.
The club commissioned an independent review, led by Katharine Newton KC, into those allegations plus claims of racism from two other former players, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif. Almost two years on, Ahmed says he has lost faith in the process.
Josh Tongue hails Jonny Bairstow ‘a hero’ for his swift response to protesters
Jonny Bairstow was hailed “a hero” by England team-mate Josh Tongue after his quick intervention prevented Just Stop Oil protesters potentially wrecking the opening day of the second Ashes Test.
Bairstow took matters into his own hands when two men from the activist group ran onto the field armed with orange paint dust in a clear attempt to halt the match after the first over of the morning.
Wicketkeeper Bairstow, a keen rugby league player in his younger days, ran to meet one of the protesters and lifted them off their feet before carting them over the boundary edge.
Having handed them over to the stewards, Bairstow headed to the pavilion to change his orange-stained whites, but his quick thinking may well have prevented a much lengthier delay had the paint made it as far as the wicket.
England vs Australia full schedule for 2023 series
The men’s Ashes
The men’s Ashes will be contested over five Tests, with each scheduled for five days of action if required. The series begins at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June and will conclude at The Oval at the end of July.
Each day’s play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST, though this is subject to change depending on weather.
First Test (Edgbaston, Birmingham): Australia won by two wickets (27 balls remaining)
Second Test (Lord’s, London): Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July
Third Test (Headingley, Leeds): Thursday 6 July to Monday 10 July
Fourth Test (Old Trafford, Manchester): Wednesday 19 July to Sunday 24 July
Fifth Test (The Oval, London): Thursday 27 July to Monday 31 July
The women’s Ashes
Test match (Trent Bridge): Australia won by 89 runs
First T20 international (Edgbaston) - Saturday July 1 (6.35pm start)
Second T20 international (The Oval) - Wednesday July 5 (6.35pm start)
Third T20 international (Lord’s) - Saturday July 8 (6.35pm start)
First one-day international (Unique Stadium, Bristol) - Wednesday, July 12 (1pm start)
Second one-day international (The Ageas Bowl) - Sunday July 16 (11am start)
Third one-day international (Taunton) - Tuesday July 18 (1pm start)
Champagne and a sea of egg and bacon: Lord’s lays bare cricket’s class divide
It was almost with a sense of irony that it was the Lord’s Test just two days after cricket was found to have racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination “widespread and deeply rooted” in the sport.
The damning report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was splashed across the back pages on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the second Ashes Test on Wednesday, but arguably it is at Lord’s that the report’s findings are most evident.
A walk around the outside of the stands anytime after the first hour’s play will take you past people drinking champagne or wine on picnic tables and blankets they have brought themselves to set up in the gardens, and nowhere in sight of the cricket.
The eye-watering prices are what make the headlines, ranging from £60 to £170 for a single adult but there is so much more to the occasion than that.
The Harris Garden, a Veuve Clicquot champagne tent and other spots fill up throughout the day as empty seats seem to make their appearance inside the stands, it is not something that happens anywhere else.
Sonia Twigg with a special report from Lord’s:
Steve Smith recaptures ominous form as England toil at start of second Ashes Test
Steve Smith reclaimed the form that saw him terrorise England back in 2019, with an unbeaten 85 as the hosts were left to toil in the field on the first day of the second Ashes Test.
The Australian great tore apart England four years ago, scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.54, and there was a glum feeling around that he might have rediscovered that vein of form, after hitting just 22 runs across two innings in the first Test at Edgbaston.
He will resume tomorrow, with Australia 339 for five and fully in command of the match, despite Ben Stokes’ positive reaction to winning the toss and electing to bowl.
There was a moment for the meme-makers when, after just one over, some Just Stop Oil protestors invaded the Lord’s pitch holding orange paint.
One was stopped by Ben Stokes holding out an arm, and another, to the delight of the internet, was lifted into the air and carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
