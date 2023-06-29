✕ Close 'We wanted to protect the wicket' - Warner on pitch invasion at the beginning of the 2nd Ashes Test

England and Australia return for day two of the second Test at Lord’s, with the visitors looking to put themselves in a commanding position in the first innings. Steve Smith has knocked 85 so far and looks ominously close to his 2019 form, though at least the hosts could take some solace late in the day with two Joe Root wickets in the same over, leaving Australia 339 for five at stumps.

Some much-improved attacking bowling and fielding alike is the requirement at the start of day two though, if England are to prevent their opponents opening up an enormous Ashes tally to chase.

Day one memorably began with a botched protest from Just Stop Oil supporters: just one over into the innings, two men invaded the field carrying bags of orange paint dust but where bundled off the pitch with the notable assistance of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who lifted one of the activists off his feet and personally delivered him to security staff on the boundary edge. Onto day two, then, to see what drama unfolds this time around. Follow the score and latest updates from Lord’s below: