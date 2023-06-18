✕ Close Khawaja - I don't have a point to prove

The first Test of the 2023 Ashes series is delicately poised on three arrives at Edgbaston. Following England’s declaration on the first day, Australia dug in to move within 82 runs of the hosts’ target of 393 by stumps on day two.

Usman Khawaja led the fightback and begins the day 126 not out, with Alex Carey (52*) well set alongside him. England have taken wickets though as Stuart Broad was once again in the thick of things conjuring a big double breakthrough before gettting through Khawaja’s defences only to reprieve the opener with a careless no-ball.

Resuming on 311-5, the tourists will feel confident about securing a first innings lead but they will have to get through a tricky session this morning. The relatively new ball should nip around a bit and with Khawaja and Carey being the last of the recognised batters England will be hoping to run through the lower order quickly.

