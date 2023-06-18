England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three at Edgbaston
Australia trail by 82 runs at the start of day three in the first Ashes test
The first Test of the 2023 Ashes series is delicately poised on three arrives at Edgbaston. Following England’s declaration on the first day, Australia dug in to move within 82 runs of the hosts’ target of 393 by stumps on day two.
Usman Khawaja led the fightback and begins the day 126 not out, with Alex Carey (52*) well set alongside him. England have taken wickets though as Stuart Broad was once again in the thick of things conjuring a big double breakthrough before gettting through Khawaja’s defences only to reprieve the opener with a careless no-ball.
Resuming on 311-5, the tourists will feel confident about securing a first innings lead but they will have to get through a tricky session this morning. The relatively new ball should nip around a bit and with Khawaja and Carey being the last of the recognised batters England will be hoping to run through the lower order quickly.
Start of play: Australia 312-5 (94.1), Alex Carey 52, Usman Khawaja 127, James Anderson 0-31 (15.1)
Jimmy Anderson has the ball in hand to start day three. He’s coming round the wicket with a slip and three men on the drive catching.
Usman Khawaja is on strike as Anderson angles the ball into his pads. Khawaja flicks it away to fine leg for a single and the day’s play is underway.
Start of play approaching
The sun is shining over Birmingham and the start of day three is almost upon us. England need five wickets before they can bat again, Australia need 82 runs to draw level with England’s first innings total.
Who will win the opening session?
Usman Khawaja’s first ton in England ‘a bit more emotional’ after crowd taunts
Australia’s Usman Khawaja revealed some ill-timed verbals from the Edgbaston crowd set him up for an emotional century on day two of the first Ashes Test, marking the moment by throwing his bat into the air.
The tourists were struggling after Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne with successive deliveries, but Khawaja rebuilt the innings with a superb 126 not out.
The opener dug in for almost six and a half hours, building important partnerships with Travis Head and Cameron Green, before a late offensive push with Alex Carey saw Australia end the day 82 behind on 311 for five.
A step too far for Broad
Overstepping the bowling crease has become an increasingly costly habit for fast bowlers since the line has been routinely monitored by the third umpire.
Australia captain Pat Cummins overstepped six times in the World Test Championship final against India earlier this month, missing out on two wickets as a result, and Broad failed to heed the warning.
He overstepped six times in 16 overs, most painfully when he speared the second new ball through Khawaja’s defences only to see the wicket scrubbed off.
Ben Stokes, who has also lost wickets for the same reason in the past, was also called six times. England need to tighten up their footwork.
England look prepared
There’s less than 20 minutes to go until the start of day three. England’s bowlers have been through their warm-ups and are ready to attack the day.
Can they get an early breakthrough?
England’s secret weapon?
Stuart Broad dismissing David Warner early on day two for the 15th time in his career felt par for the course and there was a sense of expectancy as the old rivals faced off.
But Harry Brook being brought into the attack in the 15th over came right out of leftfield. A very occasional medium pacer, he had only bowled eight overs in international cricket before Stokes threw him into the fray unexpectedly.
The decision to introduce a 65pmh part-timer in the first session and with Steve Smith at the crease raised more than a few eyebrows.
It only cost England a single and he was back for two more in the evening as Stokes tried everything he could to derail Australia.
Frustrated Stuart Broad blames costly no-ball on ‘pushing a little bit too hard’
Stuart Broad blamed the occasion of the Ashes and bowling on a “soulless” pitch for a costly no-ball as England were punished for a series of errors by Australia in the first Test.
Broad sent Edgbaston into raptures by snaring old rival David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, the top-ranked Test batter, in the space of two deliveries as Australia lurched to 67 for three on day two.
Usman Khawaja was the calm head the tourists needed, anchoring Australia’s innings with his first ton in England before he was bowled on 112 by Broad, only for replays to show the seamer had overstepped.
No wickets for Jimmy
Jimmy Anderson went wicketless in his first 15 overs of Australia’s first innings.
Only once in the last five years has he gone so long in the first innings of a Test in England without picking up a wicket. Will day three be the day Jimmy steps up?
Happy Birthday Moeen!
Brought back into the test fold after retirement Moeen Ali took two wickets yesterday and will have a big role to play for England going forward.
It’s his 36th birthday today and the off-spinner will be hoping to celebrate in style.
How quickly can England bowl the Aussies out?
England will need to bowl out Australia’s tail today with the visitors still having five wickets in hand.
In the ‘Bazball’ era, they have a collective bowling average of 14.17 against batters 8-11, the second best in the world in that time, behind India’s 12.20.
